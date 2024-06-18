Large traffic jams formed on the border with Moldova: what is known

In Odesa region, "severe" traffic jams are being recorded on the border with Moldova, local Telegram channels report, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, the line at the Palanka-Mayaky-Udobne checkpoint stretches almost to the Mayak Bridge.

"It's better not to rush there now," they write in Telegram channels.

Addendum

On June 14, State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said that while earlier the passenger traffic leaving Ukraine was at 85,000 people per day, in recent days it has increased slightly and is at 95-100,000 people per day. The main categories of people crossing the border are women, children and the elderly.

Also, the highest number of attempts of illegal border crossings is recorded on the border with Moldova and Romania.