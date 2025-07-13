Large-scale wave of fires in Mykolaiv Oblast: 57 ignitions per day, one due to shelling

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 5472 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 27591 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 61970 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 83095 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 79303 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 79014 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 210776 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 208816 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 165112 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 108064 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.2m/s
36%
752mm
Popular news
Bad weather in Kharkiv region: one person died, five injuredJuly 12, 11:51 PM • 11271 views
Air India plane crash: preliminary cause of the air disaster namedJuly 13, 12:48 AM • 10802 views
Tragedy at the water park: child died after falling into the poolJuly 13, 01:45 AM • 13274 views
Occupiers want to create a "victory square" in Mariupol: they have already developed a design project for the spaceJuly 13, 02:14 AM • 10315 views
Israeli F-15 miraculously avoided emergency landing during attack on Iran - MediaJuly 13, 02:42 AM • 8480 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 210776 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 208816 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 192357 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 213853 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 244061 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estate08:31 AM • 900 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 79303 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 64148 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 68228 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 106765 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

Large-scale wave of fires in Mykolaiv Oblast: 57 ignitions per day, one due to shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 572 views

In Mykolaiv Oblast, 57 fires were recorded on July 12, most of them in open areas, one due to enemy shelling. The fire covered over 53 hectares, destroying natural areas, houses, and cars.

Large-scale wave of fires in Mykolaiv Oblast: 57 ignitions per day, one due to shelling

On July 12, 57 fires were recorded in Mykolaiv Oblast, most of which occurred in open areas due to heat and human negligence. One of them was caused by enemy shelling. The fire covered more than 53 hectares, burning natural areas, private houses, outbuildings, and even cars. 180 rescuers and dozens of units of equipment were involved in fighting the flames.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, as reported by UNN.

Details

Yesterday (July 12 - ed.) was hot not only in terms of temperature, but also with the fire situation in the region. 57 fires were recorded: 39 in open areas, 12 in the private sector, and two each at facilities and transport. Among the specified number of fires, one occurred due to enemy shelling. Dry vegetation covering an area of 5000 sq. m in Mykolaiv district was promptly extinguished

- the post reads.

It is noted that dry grass, garbage, and reeds caught fire in Vesnyanska, Voskresenska, Pervomaiska, Shevchenkivska, Berezanska, Halytsynivska, Chornomorska, Koblivska territorial communities of Mykolaiv district, Sofiivska, Snihurivska, Bereznehuvatska, Bashtanska, Volodymyrivska, Horokhivska, Kazanivska, Novobuzka territorial communities of Bashtanka district, Domanivska, Bratska, Pivdennoukrainska, Oleksandrivska, Prybuzka, Veselynivska territorial communities of Voznesensk district, Kryvoozerska territorial community of Pervomaisk district, and the cities of Nova Odesa, Snihurivka, Bashtanka, Pervomaisk, and Mykolaiv.

The total area of fires was over 53 hectares. Also, a fire of shrubs and grass covering an area of 9 hectares raged on the territory of the Regional Landscape Park "Tylihulskyi".

Rescuers from the 8th State Fire and Rescue Unit, a detachment of the local fire department "Koblevo", and equipment for water delivery by tractors with barrels from local private entrepreneurs and farmers fought the rapidly spreading flames simultaneously. 3 hectares of wheat were saved.

The fire also spread to the private sector. One of the fires (a residential building covering an area of 25 sq. m caught fire as a result of shelling) was in Mykolaiv district. In the village of Lymantsi, along with dry grass, 3 abandoned houses and 3 more outbuildings burned down. The total area was 5200 sq. m.

Also, outbuildings were extinguished by rescuers in Veselynivska, Novobuzka, Bereznehuvatska territorial communities.

In Mykolaiv, a BMW E30 car caught fire while driving. The owner extinguished the fire on his own with fire extinguishers before the State Emergency Service unit arrived. Also, a VAZ 2106 caught fire while driving outside the village of Ivanivka, Veselynivska territorial community, Voznesensk district.

From it, the fire spread to dry grass. The fire was promptly extinguished by firefighters.

In total, 180 employees and 45 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service were involved,

- added the rescuers.

Large-scale fire in Zaporizhzhia: 9 injured, including children12.07.25, 22:22 • 7546 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarWeather and environment
Mykolaiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9