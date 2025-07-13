Large-scale wave of fires in Mykolaiv Oblast: 57 ignitions per day, one due to shelling

On July 12, 57 fires were recorded in Mykolaiv Oblast, most of which occurred in open areas due to heat and human negligence. One of them was caused by enemy shelling. The fire covered more than 53 hectares, burning natural areas, private houses, outbuildings, and even cars. 180 rescuers and dozens of units of equipment were involved in fighting the flames.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, as reported by UNN.

Details

Yesterday (July 12 - ed.) was hot not only in terms of temperature, but also with the fire situation in the region. 57 fires were recorded: 39 in open areas, 12 in the private sector, and two each at facilities and transport. Among the specified number of fires, one occurred due to enemy shelling. Dry vegetation covering an area of 5000 sq. m in Mykolaiv district was promptly extinguished - the post reads.

It is noted that dry grass, garbage, and reeds caught fire in Vesnyanska, Voskresenska, Pervomaiska, Shevchenkivska, Berezanska, Halytsynivska, Chornomorska, Koblivska territorial communities of Mykolaiv district, Sofiivska, Snihurivska, Bereznehuvatska, Bashtanska, Volodymyrivska, Horokhivska, Kazanivska, Novobuzka territorial communities of Bashtanka district, Domanivska, Bratska, Pivdennoukrainska, Oleksandrivska, Prybuzka, Veselynivska territorial communities of Voznesensk district, Kryvoozerska territorial community of Pervomaisk district, and the cities of Nova Odesa, Snihurivka, Bashtanka, Pervomaisk, and Mykolaiv.

The total area of fires was over 53 hectares. Also, a fire of shrubs and grass covering an area of 9 hectares raged on the territory of the Regional Landscape Park "Tylihulskyi".

Rescuers from the 8th State Fire and Rescue Unit, a detachment of the local fire department "Koblevo", and equipment for water delivery by tractors with barrels from local private entrepreneurs and farmers fought the rapidly spreading flames simultaneously. 3 hectares of wheat were saved.

The fire also spread to the private sector. One of the fires (a residential building covering an area of 25 sq. m caught fire as a result of shelling) was in Mykolaiv district. In the village of Lymantsi, along with dry grass, 3 abandoned houses and 3 more outbuildings burned down. The total area was 5200 sq. m.

Also, outbuildings were extinguished by rescuers in Veselynivska, Novobuzka, Bereznehuvatska territorial communities.

In Mykolaiv, a BMW E30 car caught fire while driving. The owner extinguished the fire on his own with fire extinguishers before the State Emergency Service unit arrived. Also, a VAZ 2106 caught fire while driving outside the village of Ivanivka, Veselynivska territorial community, Voznesensk district.

From it, the fire spread to dry grass. The fire was promptly extinguished by firefighters.

In total, 180 employees and 45 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service were involved, - added the rescuers.

