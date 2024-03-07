Large-scale NATO exercise Nordic Response begins in Norway

NATO has launched Nordic Response - 2024 in the Far North, during which they are practicing repelling an attack on the territory of the Alliance. This was reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

A large-scale NATO exercise to repel an attack on the Alliance's territory is taking place in northern Norway. The Norwegian military has emphasized that the exercise is focused on the defense of the Nordic region. About 20,000 troops from 13 countries, including Finland and Sweden, which could become the 32nd member of the Alliance today.

The maneuvers involve a wide range of weapons systems, more than 50 ships, including submarines and aircraft carriers, as well as more than 100 fighters and other aircraft.

On the first day of the exercise, the soldiers will have to launch a "counteroffensive" from the area of the Norwegian city of Alta to liberate the territories south of it, which, according to the maneuver scenario, have already been "occupied by the enemy." The exercise will last two weeks in total.

