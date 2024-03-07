Large-scale NATO exercise Nordic Response begins in Norway

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15356 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 47977 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 38922 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 202804 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 184130 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174498 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220147 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249028 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154839 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371571 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165129 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 58666 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 77340 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40001 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32143 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 11316 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 47991 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 202822 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165461 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 184138 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10040 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19277 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19936 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32369 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40228 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Large-scale NATO exercise Nordic Response begins in Norway

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21321 views

NATO has launched a large-scale exercise, Nordic Response 2024, in northern Norway with the participation of troops from 13 countries. They are practicing repelling an attack on the Alliance's territory.

Large-scale NATO exercise Nordic Response begins in Norway

NATO has launched Nordic Response - 2024 in the Far North, during which they are practicing repelling an attack on the territory of the Alliance. This was reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

A large-scale NATO exercise to repel an attack on the Alliance's territory is taking place in northern Norway. The Norwegian military has emphasized that the exercise is focused on the defense of the Nordic region. About 20,000 troops from 13 countries, including Finland and Sweden, which could become the 32nd member of the Alliance today.

The maneuvers involve a wide range of weapons systems, more than 50 ships, including submarines and aircraft carriers, as well as more than 100 fighters and other aircraft.

On the first day of the exercise, the soldiers will have to launch a "counteroffensive" from the area of the Norwegian city of Alta to liberate the territories south of it, which, according to the maneuver scenario, have already been "occupied by the enemy." The exercise will last two weeks in total.

Norway allocates €140 million for Czech ammunition initiative for Ukraine07.03.24, 14:38 • 26105 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
NATO
Finland
Sweden
Norway
Arctic
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90