Norway allocates €140 million for Czech ammunition initiative for Ukraine

Norway has announced that it will donate about 140 million euros to the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine from third countries, according to the Norwegian government website, UNN reports.

Today we have decided to contribute up to 1.6 billion Norwegian kroner (about 140 million euros - ed.) to an initiative under the auspices of the Czech Republic to provide Ukraine with much-needed artillery ammunition as soon as possible - said Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

It is stated that "Norwegian support of up to NOK 1.6 billion provides full funding for the initiative." And that the Norwegian contribution was announced to Czech President Petr Pavel by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre during a conversation on Thursday morning.

Earlier, the Norwegian government allocated up to EUR 175.4 million (NOK 2 billion) to increase the production capacity of the Norwegian defense industry.

Through the Nansen program, in 2023 Norway provided Ukraine with military support worth about EUR 877 million (NOK 10 billion) in the form of donations from the defense sector and industry, grants to international funds and mechanisms, and training for Ukrainian personnel.