Norway allocates €140 million for Czech ammunition initiative for Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16936 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 54515 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 42166 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 209951 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 189279 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176151 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221244 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249285 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155104 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371633 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169356 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 61019 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 79936 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42947 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35119 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 14744 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 54401 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 209828 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 170576 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 189191 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11170 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20195 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20793 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36022 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 43832 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Norway allocates €140 million for Czech ammunition initiative for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26105 views

Norway will provide about 140 million euros for a Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

Norway allocates €140 million for Czech ammunition initiative for Ukraine

Norway has announced that it will donate about 140 million euros to the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine from third countries, according to the Norwegian government website, UNN reports.

Today we have decided to contribute up to 1.6 billion Norwegian kroner (about 140 million euros - ed.) to an initiative under the auspices of the Czech Republic to provide Ukraine with much-needed artillery ammunition as soon as possible

- said Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

It is stated that "Norwegian support of up to NOK 1.6 billion provides full funding for the initiative." And that the Norwegian contribution was announced to Czech President Petr Pavel by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre during a conversation on Thursday morning.

Addendum

Earlier, the Norwegian government allocated up to EUR 175.4 million (NOK 2 billion) to increase the production capacity of the Norwegian defense industry.

Through the Nansen program, in 2023 Norway provided Ukraine with military support worth about EUR 877  million (NOK 10 billion) in the form of donations from the defense sector and industry, grants to international funds and mechanisms, and training for Ukrainian personnel. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
Petr Pavel
Norway
Czech Republic
Ukraine
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90