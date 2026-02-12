Large-scale illegal logging of Carpathian forests resulted in 36-million-hryvnia losses, perpetrators did not spare even the national park, there are 15 suspicions - Kravchenko

Due to illegal logging in the Ivano-Frankivsk region in the Carpathian region, including in a nature park, 15 suspicions have been reported in 13 proceedings, with damages amounting to UAH 36.7 million, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported on social media on Thursday, writes UNN.

When we talk about illegal logging, it often sounds abstract. But behind each such case are specific trees, specific officials, and specific amounts of damage. In Ivano-Frankivsk, new violations in the field of environmental protection have been uncovered: 13 criminal proceedings, 15 suspicions, established damages - UAH 36.7 million. - Kravchenko wrote.

According to his data, these are crimes in the forest sector: from illegal logging to official negligence in issuing logging permits.

The largest episode is the illegal felling of 748 trees in the "Hutsulshchyna" National Nature Park. Former employees of the "Kutske Forestry" State Enterprise received suspicions. - the Prosecutor General noted.

According to Kravchenko, separate proceedings concern:

negligence in issuing logging permits in the Kolomyia SALG;

illegal logging in the territory of Yavoriv, Usteriky, Dovhopil, Beleiv, Perehinsk, Polianytsia, and Markovets forestry enterprises;

transportation of illegally felled timber;

illegal felling in protective plantations of the "Lviv Railway" regional branch of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia";

logging in the Bolekhiv territorial community.

Among the defendants are former heads and foresters of state forestry enterprises, as well as individuals, the Prosecutor General indicated.

Each episode is documented. From the conclusions of engineering and environmental expert examinations to handwriting analyses. Each established fact will receive a proper legal assessment. We continue to work. - Kravchenko emphasized.

