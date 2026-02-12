$43.030.06
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
11:56 AM • 5638 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 11722 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
09:49 AM • 15377 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM • 24663 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"
08:30 AM • 71160 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 47613 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 57954 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 45306 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outraged
February 11, 04:28 PM • 35510 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
Large-scale illegal logging of Carpathian forests resulted in 36-million-hryvnia losses, perpetrators did not spare even the national park, there are 15 suspicions - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1844 views

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, 15 suspicions have been recorded in 13 proceedings regarding illegal logging, including in the Hutsulshchyna National Nature Park. The losses are estimated at UAH 36.7 million.

Large-scale illegal logging of Carpathian forests resulted in 36-million-hryvnia losses, perpetrators did not spare even the national park, there are 15 suspicions - Kravchenko

Due to illegal logging in the Ivano-Frankivsk region in the Carpathian region, including in a nature park, 15 suspicions have been reported in 13 proceedings, with damages amounting to UAH 36.7 million, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported on social media on Thursday, writes UNN.

When we talk about illegal logging, it often sounds abstract. But behind each such case are specific trees, specific officials, and specific amounts of damage. In Ivano-Frankivsk, new violations in the field of environmental protection have been uncovered: 13 criminal proceedings, 15 suspicions, established damages - UAH 36.7 million.

- Kravchenko wrote.

According to his data, these are crimes in the forest sector: from illegal logging to official negligence in issuing logging permits.

The largest episode is the illegal felling of 748 trees in the "Hutsulshchyna" National Nature Park. Former employees of the "Kutske Forestry" State Enterprise received suspicions.

- the Prosecutor General noted.

According to Kravchenko, separate proceedings concern:

  • negligence in issuing logging permits in the Kolomyia SALG;
    • illegal logging in the territory of Yavoriv, Usteriky, Dovhopil, Beleiv, Perehinsk, Polianytsia, and Markovets forestry enterprises;
      • transportation of illegally felled timber;
        • illegal felling in protective plantations of the "Lviv Railway" regional branch of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia";
          • logging in the Bolekhiv territorial community.

            Among the defendants are former heads and foresters of state forestry enterprises, as well as individuals, the Prosecutor General indicated.

            Each episode is documented. From the conclusions of engineering and environmental expert examinations to handwriting analyses. Each established fact will receive a proper legal assessment. We continue to work.

            - Kravchenko emphasized.

            In Bukovina, officials who organized illegal logging for almost 4 million UAH were exposed03.06.24, 14:54 • 76215 views

            Julia Shramko

            SocietyCrimes and emergencies