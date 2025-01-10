Large-scale fires in Los Angeles: 10 dead already

Several large wildfires continue to rage in Los Angeles County in the US state of California, at least 10 people have been killed, CNN reports, UNN writes.

Details

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office reported that as of Thursday evening, it had received reports of 10 deaths as a result of the fire.

The agency did not name any names. All cases are awaiting identification and legal notification of the next of kin, the agency said.

At the same time, officials warn that the actual number of victims will remain unknown until investigators can safely reach the affected areas. Tens of thousands of people have been under evacuation orders since the fires began.

Firefighters made progress as winds in Santa Ana eased, but gusts increased across the region throughout the day. Officials also launched a large-scale response to a new fire near the border of Los Angeles and Ventura counties that has prompted evacuations. Residents are also battling polluted air and other hazardous conditions.

About 10,000 buildings have been destroyed between the Palisades Coastal Fire, which is currently the most destructive to ever hit Los Angeles County, and the Eaton Fire, which has devastated communities.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles were the worst in California's history.

"This is the largest and most destructive fire in California's history," Biden said, as quoted by Western media.

Large-scale fire in Los Angeles destroys home of Biden's son