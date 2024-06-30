Large-scale fire engulfs waste disposal site in nizhny novgorod
A large-scale fire broke out at a waste disposal site in nizhny novgorod, russia, engulfing containers of paint and varnish materials, with no injuries.
The russian Emergencies Ministry has reported a large-scale fire that broke out at a waste disposal site on moscow highway in nizhny novgorod. According to the information, the fire engulfed containers with paint and varnish materials, and the fire was assigned the second level of complexity.
Upon arrival of the first fire and rescue unit, open burning of the tanks was observed. Additional fire and rescue forces were quickly dispatched to the scene to deal with the situation. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. The fire is currently being extinguished.
According to preliminary data, the area of the fire is about 1000 square meters. Eyewitnesses report explosions inside the buildings that may have been caused by gas cylinders.
