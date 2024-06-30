UAV attack damages residential building and car in belgorod region

In the belgorod region, as a result of a UAV attack, windows in an apartment building were smashed and a car was damaged by shrapnel. This was reported by the governor of the belgorod region, gladkov, UNN reports .

Details

In the russian city of graivoron, two kamikaze drones attacked an apartment building.

As a result of the incident, windows were smashed in two apartments and one car was damaged by debris.

Investigations are underway and information about the incident is being clarified.

