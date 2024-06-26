Air bombs dropped by Russian air force found in three settlements in Belgorod region
Kyiv • UNN
Three bombs dropped by the Russian air force were found in three settlements in the Belgorod region, adding to the statistics of Russian bombs accidentally dropped on Russian territory.
3 aerial bombs were found in the Shebekinsky district of the Belgorod region, as well as in two other villages. The news adds to the statistics, according to which rf FABs have fallen many times on russian territory. Writes UNN with reference to TG-channel "Astra".
3 more Russian aerospace force bombs were dropped on the territory of Belgorod region.
On June 25, FABs were found on the territory of the Belorechye hunting base in Shebekinsky District, in the village of Krutoy Log and near the village of Pristen
No injuries have been reported.
Recall
In the past two days, Russian military aviation has accidentally dropped 5 more high-explosive bombs on Belgorod Oblast, bringing the total number of bombs dropped to 93 in the past 4 months.
Explosions are heard in Kharkiv, invaders strike26.06.2024, 15:36 • 20667 views