Explosions are heard in Kharkiv, invaders strike

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89787 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 100464 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118062 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188385 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232826 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142951 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368856 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181701 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149605 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197895 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64241 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72210 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98485 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84436 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30060 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 346 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3824 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11454 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13110 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17155 views
Explosions are heard in Kharkiv, invaders strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20667 views

In Kharkiv, the sounds of explosions can be heard, said the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov. The head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov warned that the Russian invaders are striking.

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv, invaders strike

In Kharkiv, the sounds of explosions can be heard, said the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov. The head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov warned that the Russian invaders are striking, writes UNN.

Details

"The invaders are striking: Kharkiv and the district, be careful!"- Sinegubov wrote in Telegram.

"Be careful - you can hear the sounds of explosions in Kharkiv," Terekhov said in Telegram.

In Kharkiv reported heard explosions26.06.24, 10:58 • 19346 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Telegram
Kharkiv
