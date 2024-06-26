Explosions are heard in Kharkiv, invaders strike

In Kharkiv, the sounds of explosions can be heard, said the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov. The head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov warned that the Russian invaders are striking, writes UNN.

Details

"The invaders are striking: Kharkiv and the district, be careful!"- Sinegubov wrote in Telegram.

"Be careful - you can hear the sounds of explosions in Kharkiv," Terekhov said in Telegram.

In Kharkiv reported heard explosions