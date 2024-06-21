In Kharkiv reported heard explosions

In Kharkiv, probably outside the city, a series of explosions were heard against the background of an air alert in the Kharkiv region, Suspilne reported, writes UNN.

Details

"In Kharkiv, a series of explosions are heard, probably outside the city, "Suspilne reports.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv Garrison and Defense Forces of Kharkiv, Serhiy "Marcel" Melnyk, reported on the risk of enemy strikes in the region.

And the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about the threat of using ballistic weapons from the eastern direction, now this threat is being stopped.

In Kharkiv region - Air alert.