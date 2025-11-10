Large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector: a "curious artifact" with Russian symbols found in the suspect's office

On Monday, November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) are conducting a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector. During a search of the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme, law enforcement officers found an "interesting artifact." This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAP press service.

Details

Law enforcement officers published a photo, presumably taken during the searches. The photo shows, most likely, a notebook with the inscription "Security Service of the President of the Russian Federation." Law enforcement officers called their find an "interesting artifact," but did not specify who it belonged to.

What is known about the operation to expose corruption in the energy sector?

It is currently known that searches are taking place against the backdrop of the exposure of a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEK "Energoatom". This refers to the alleged systematic receipt of undue benefits from "Energoatom" counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Energoatom's counterparties were forced to pay kickbacks to avoid blocking payments for services rendered/products supplied or to be deprived of supplier status. The SAP noted that this practice was called a "turnstile."

The investigation found that the head of the criminal organization involved a former deputy head of the State Property Fund, who later became an adviser to the Minister of Energy, as well as a former law enforcement officer who held the position of executive director for physical protection and security of the company, in the implementation of the scheme.

As part of the case, a series of searches have been taking place since the morning of November 10. Thus, during a search of the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme in the energy sector, NABU and SAP found an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols. In particular, a notebook with the inscription "Security Service of the President of the Russian Federation" and a corresponding logo on the cover.

It will be recalled that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine published part of the recordings in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. In the audio recordings, the suspects discuss corruption schemes and possible threats from anti-corruption bodies.