Large-scale corruption in the energy sector: former advisor to the Minister of Energy Myroniuk sent to custody

The High Anti-Corruption Court (VAKS) has chosen a pre-trial restraint for Ihor Myroniuk, former advisor to former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, who is featured in NABU's recordings as part of a high-profile case concerning large-scale corruption in the energy sector. The court remanded him in custody with the alternative of bail. This is reported by UNN with reference to the court's decision.

Details

Myroniuk was remanded in custody until January 8, 2026, with the alternative of bail in the amount of 126 million hryvnias.

The official is suspected of allegedly controlling all procurements and personnel decisions at "Energoatom" together with another person involved in the case.

If bail is posted, the suspect will be subject to the following procedural obligations:

— to appear before detectives, prosecutors, investigating judges, and the court at their every request and summons;

— not to leave the territory of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast without the permission of a detective, prosecutor, or court;

— to inform the detective, prosecutor, or court about a change of his place of residence;

— to refrain from communicating with the persons specified in the court order;

— to surrender his passport (passports) for traveling abroad, other documents that grant the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine, for safekeeping to the relevant state authorities;

— to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Recall

NABU and SAP exposed a criminal organization that built a large-scale corruption scheme to influence the activities of strategic state-owned enterprises, including JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". 5 people were detained, and 7 members were notified of suspicion, including a businessman, a former advisor to the Minister of Energy, and the executive director of "Energoatom".



