Large-scale attack on Sumy: the enemy is actively attacking with drones

A large-scale attack is taking place in Sumy. This was reported by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, 3 arrivals have been recorded in the city so far.

Recall

Earlier, the occupants fired four times at the border areas of Sumy region, 15 explosions were recorded. Three communities were attacked with FPV drones and artillery, and a civilian was wounded.

A civilian is wounded in Sumy region due to a night attack by a Russian drone