Large-scale attack on Sumy: the enemy is actively attacking with drones
Three arrivals were recorded in Sumy during the largest attack.
A large-scale attack is taking place in Sumy. This was reported by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, UNN reports.
According to the information, 3 arrivals have been recorded in the city so far.
Earlier, the occupants fired four times at the border areas of Sumy region, 15 explosions were recorded. Three communities were attacked with FPV drones and artillery, and a civilian was wounded.
