A civilian is wounded in Sumy region due to a night attack by a Russian drone

Russian troops shelled Sumy region four times overnight, 15 explosions were recorded, and a civilian was wounded, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

"At night and in the morning, the Russians fired four times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 15 explosions were recorded," the RMA said.

Bilopilska, Krasnopilska and Esmanska communities were shelled.

Bilopilska community: the enemy attacked the community with an FPV drone (1 explosion). A civilian was injured as a result of the attack - indicated in the RMA.

In Esman community, the enemy attacked with FPV drones (2 explosions), in Krasnopilska community, Russians fired with artillery (12 explosions).

