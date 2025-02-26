A civilian is wounded in Sumy region due to a night attack by a Russian drone
Kyiv • UNN
Occupants fired four times at the border areas of Sumy region, 15 explosions were recorded. Three communities were attacked with FPV drones and artillery, and a civilian was wounded.
Russian troops shelled Sumy region four times overnight, 15 explosions were recorded, and a civilian was wounded, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
"At night and in the morning, the Russians fired four times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 15 explosions were recorded," the RMA said.
Bilopilska, Krasnopilska and Esmanska communities were shelled.
Bilopilska community: the enemy attacked the community with an FPV drone (1 explosion). A civilian was injured as a result of the attack
In Esman community, the enemy attacked with FPV drones (2 explosions), in Krasnopilska community, Russians fired with artillery (12 explosions).
