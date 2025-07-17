Landfill near Fastiv could have escalated into an ecological catastrophe, three officials received suspicion - prosecutor's office

In the Kyiv region, three officials have been notified of suspicion for land pollution and ignoring a court decision regarding an illegal landfill near Fastiv, with damages exceeding UAH 600,000, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

The pre-trial investigation established that "contrary to a court decision prohibiting the operation of the solid waste landfill, the defendants organized its illegal operation near the city of Fastiv." For a long time, large volumes of waste from other communities were brought to the closed territory without proper environmental control and permits, as indicated.

As a result of the unauthorized activity, the landfill, as reported, extended beyond its designated area. "Waste heaps caused pollution of surrounding lands, including private and communal property. The total area of contaminated plots is about 1 hectare. According to preliminary estimates, the amount of damage caused exceeds UAH 600,000," the prosecutor's office reported.

"It was also established that a shadow system of accounting and payment for removed waste operated on the landfill territory. Funds were received outside the official accounts of the enterprise, which indicates the presence of a corruption scheme with illegal monetization of activities," the Prosecutor General's Office noted.

The operation of the landfill without observing elementary safety standards, the prosecutor's office emphasized, "created a constant threat of fires that could lead to a large-scale ecological catastrophe for residents of adjacent territories."

Prosecutors of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office, with operational support and in cooperation with police investigators, notified three officials of the Kyiv region territorial community and a communal enterprise of suspicion. They are charged with land pollution and damage committed by an organized group and intentional non-execution of a court decision under Part 3 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 239, and Part 2 of Article 382 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"Systematic work to expose and stop illegal waste management continues. This is not just about violating the law, but about a real threat to people's health and the stability of the entire region's ecosystem," the Prosecutor General's Office emphasized.

