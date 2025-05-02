$41.590.12
Large-scale fire broke out at a landfill in Zhytomyr: schools switched to distance learning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1156 views

In Zhytomyr, rescuers spent the whole night extinguishing a fire at a landfill. Schools have switched to distance learning, and kindergartens are operating without outdoor walks, air monitoring is ongoing.

Large-scale fire broke out at a landfill in Zhytomyr: schools switched to distance learning

A large-scale fire broke out at a landfill in Zhytomyr, and rescuers extinguished it all night. Schools have switched to distance learning, and kindergartens operate without outdoor walks, and air monitoring is ongoing. This was reported on Friday by the Zhytomyr City Council, writes UNN.

Details

The State Emergency Service in the region reported the day before that a fire was raging at a landfill in Zhytomyr. About 800 square meters of solid waste were engulfed in flames. Strong gusts of wind complicated the fight against the fire, contributing to its rapid spread. At 23:51 the day before, the fire was localized on an area of 1.3 hectares.

"Throughout the night, work continued on the scene to extinguish the fire. 31 firefighters and 9 pieces of equipment were involved in the extinguishing. Thanks to their efforts, it was possible to localize the fire, and at this time the further spread of the fire across the territory of the landfill is not happening," the City Council said in social networks.

Specialists from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, together with the Department of Ecology and Natural Resources of the City Council, are reportedly "monitoring the state of atmospheric air". This will determine the level of pollution.

Taking into account the recommendations of ecologists, as indicated in the City Council, a decision was made to temporarily change the operation of educational institutions:

  • Zhytomyr schools are working in a distance format today;
    • kindergartens operate as usual, but outdoor walks are temporarily canceled;
      • all competitions and training of sports schools planned in the open air are canceled.

        Fire near Balaklia in Kharkiv region: fire engulfs 30 hectares of forest20.04.25, 00:45 • 2877 views

        Julia Shramko

        Julia Shramko

        SocietyCrimes and emergenciesWeather and environment
        Ukraine
        Zhytomyr
