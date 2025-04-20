Fire near Balaklia in Kharkiv region: fire engulfs 30 hectares of forest

$41.380.00
47.000.00
uken
Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition
06:41 PM • 6718 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 17472 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 23031 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 16510 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 16821 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 16777 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 74035 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85427 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 84878 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 89960 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
0m/s
38%
749 mm
Popular news

A soldier was beaten in a village in Cherkasy region: criminal proceedings have been initiated

April 19, 01:35 PM • 14551 views

In the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working on enemy drones

April 19, 02:18 PM • 4854 views

"Why for 30 hours"? The NSDC reacted to Putin's announcement of an "Easter truce"

April 19, 02:38 PM • 10475 views

Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners before Easter - Russian media

April 19, 02:44 PM • 11037 views

In the Russian Ministry of Defense, they named the conditions under which the occupiers will observe the "Easter truce"

April 19, 03:23 PM • 13589 views
Publications

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 25913 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 28097 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 74035 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 106065 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 160489 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

London

Paris

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 23031 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 25950 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 28186 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 29531 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 63387 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Facebook

Fire near Balaklia in Kharkiv region: fire engulfs 30 hectares of forest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

A fire broke out in the Balakliia forestry in Kharkiv Oblast, covering a coniferous undergrowth and reeds on 10 hectares, and later spread to 30 hectares. 26 rescuers, SES equipment, and local fire teams are involved in extinguishing the fire.

Fire near Balaklia in Kharkiv region: fire engulfs 30 hectares of forest

In the Balakliia forestry in Kharkiv region, 30 hectares of forest are burning. This was reported by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on April 19 at 11:51, a report was received about a fire in the Balakliia forestry near the city of Balakliia, Izium district.

According to rescuers, pine bedding and reeds caught fire on an area of about 10 hectares.

Later, the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region reported the spread of the flames.

The fire area has increased to 30 hectares

- the post from the State Emergency Service states.

26 rescuers and 5 units of State Emergency Service equipment, a pyrotechnic unit, firefighters from local fire brigades from the villages of Andriivka, Donets, and Petrivske, and forestry workers are involved in extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire is being established.

Recall

On April 18 in Kyiv region, two deaths were recorded due to fires caused by burning dry vegetation. In the Boryspil and Fastiv districts, two deceased persons were found during fire extinguishing.

Fire engulfed the Ukrainian heritage village-museum in Canada: what is known19.04.25, 11:55 • 2796 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Canada
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$85,205.60
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,614.96