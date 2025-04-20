Fire near Balaklia in Kharkiv region: fire engulfs 30 hectares of forest

In the Balakliia forestry in Kharkiv region, 30 hectares of forest are burning. This was reported by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on April 19 at 11:51, a report was received about a fire in the Balakliia forestry near the city of Balakliia, Izium district.

According to rescuers, pine bedding and reeds caught fire on an area of about 10 hectares.

Later, the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region reported the spread of the flames.

The fire area has increased to 30 hectares - the post from the State Emergency Service states.

26 rescuers and 5 units of State Emergency Service equipment, a pyrotechnic unit, firefighters from local fire brigades from the villages of Andriivka, Donets, and Petrivske, and forestry workers are involved in extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire is being established.

Recall

On April 18 in Kyiv region, two deaths were recorded due to fires caused by burning dry vegetation. In the Boryspil and Fastiv districts, two deceased persons were found during fire extinguishing.

