Kyivvodokanal official demanded 450,000 for connection to water supply

Police exposed an official of Kyivvodokanal who demanded UAH 450,000 for the unhindered connection of one of the enterprises to the city's water supply and sewerage system. This was reported by the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The 35-year-old suspect was exposed by investigators of the Solomyansky District Police Department together with operatives of the strategic investigations department in Kyiv.

On September 25, police, in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, detained the suspect immediately after receiving UAH 225,000 – 50% of the agreed UAH 450,000 in illegal benefits. The detainee was supposed to receive the second part of the funds after signing the agreement for connecting the enterprise to the city water supply system. – law enforcement officers reported.

The official was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (bribery of an official of a private law legal entity). The maximum penalty under this article provides for up to three years of imprisonment.

