10:00 AM • 1296 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
07:20 AM • 12078 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
06:17 AM • 3436 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 23693 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 46576 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 69028 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 49803 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 44122 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 66470 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 72732 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Kyivvodokanal official demanded 450,000 for connection to water supply

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

Police exposed a 35-year-old Kyivvodokanal official who demanded 450,000 hryvnias for connecting an enterprise to the city's water supply system. He was detained after receiving the first part of the bribe, amounting to 225,000 hryvnias.

Kyivvodokanal official demanded 450,000 for connection to water supply

Police exposed an official of Kyivvodokanal who demanded UAH 450,000 for the unhindered connection of one of the enterprises to the city's water supply and sewerage system. This was reported by the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The 35-year-old suspect was exposed by investigators of the Solomyansky District Police Department together with operatives of the strategic investigations department in Kyiv.

On September 25, police, in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, detained the suspect immediately after receiving UAH 225,000 – 50% of the agreed UAH 450,000 in illegal benefits. The detainee was supposed to receive the second part of the funds after signing the agreement for connecting the enterprise to the city water supply system.

– law enforcement officers reported.

The official was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (bribery of an official of a private law legal entity). The maximum penalty under this article provides for up to three years of imprisonment.

Mykolaiv entrepreneur tried to sell components for ship artillery systems to Russians29.09.25, 13:17 • 850 views

Stepan Haftko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Kyiv