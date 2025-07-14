$41.780.04
48.840.13
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
“This water cannot be consumed in principle”: details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda
Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
Kyivpastrans official detained for embezzling UAH 1.1 million on equipment procurement

The head of a Kyivpastrans municipal enterprise unit has been notified of suspicion of embezzling budget funds. Railway equipment was purchased at an inflated cost of over UAH 1.1 million.

Prosecutors of the Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv have notified the head of a separate unit of KP "Kyivpastrans" of suspicion of embezzling budget funds. The official was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

It was established that the communal enterprise purchased railway equipment. Under the terms of the contract, the supplier was paid almost 5 million hryvnias. Expert conclusions established that the cost of the purchased equipment was overstated by more than 1.1 million hryvnias.

At the same time, the official responsible for the purchase, without checking the market value of the goods, ensured its payment.

He was notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely – embezzlement of another's property by an official abusing their official position, committed under martial law and on a particularly large scale.

Almost UAH 7 million stolen during shelter repairs in schools in Dnipropetrovsk region: official and engineer suspected14.07.25, 11:54 • 1258 views

