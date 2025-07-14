Kyivpastrans official detained for embezzling UAH 1.1 million on equipment procurement

Prosecutors of the Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv have notified the head of a separate unit of KP "Kyivpastrans" of suspicion of embezzling budget funds. The official was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

It was established that the communal enterprise purchased railway equipment. Under the terms of the contract, the supplier was paid almost 5 million hryvnias. Expert conclusions established that the cost of the purchased equipment was overstated by more than 1.1 million hryvnias.

At the same time, the official responsible for the purchase, without checking the market value of the goods, ensured its payment.

He was notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely – embezzlement of another's property by an official abusing their official position, committed under martial law and on a particularly large scale.

