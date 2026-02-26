Kyivan promised for 18 thousand dollars to arrange mobilization of a woman convicted of a road accident

$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
02:09 PM • 3030 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 11013 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
12:47 PM • 10499 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 55656 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 34434 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 47634 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 61575 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 52785 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 62854 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 31644 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2m/s
69%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Xi Jinping advocates for "equal participation of all parties" in Ukraine peace talks amid Merz's calls to influence MoscowFebruary 26, 07:08 AM • 5916 views
Orban wrote a letter to Zelenskyy regarding the Druzhba oil pipelineFebruary 26, 07:34 AM • 32133 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 30663 views
Support aggression and destruction of Ukraine - HUR and CPD updated the list of Russian propagandists09:59 AM • 31528 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 7992 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 11004 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 8236 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 55629 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 62850 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 67904 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Musician
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Sumy
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 30759 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 46794 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 49533 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 54301 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 54498 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
The Diplomat

Kyivan promised for 18 thousand dollars to arrange mobilization of a woman convicted of a road accident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

A resident of Kyiv promised for $18,000 to arrange for a woman convicted of a road accident to be a combat medic in a military unit. He was detained while receiving the funds, and the suspect was remanded in custody.

Kyivan promised for 18 thousand dollars to arrange mobilization of a woman convicted of a road accident

An attempt to use mobilization to avoid real punishment was exposed in the capital. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, a resident of Kyiv promised to arrange the mobilization of a woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for a road accident with victims for $18,000. He allegedly was to arrange for the "client" to be assigned to one of the military units as a combat medic, bypassing the legal procedure.

The man planned to receive payment after reaching agreements, but law enforcement officers detained him while receiving funds in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Under the procedural guidance of the Obolon District Prosecutor's Office, the man was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

He was remanded in custody with the right to post bail of UAH 3.3 million.

The Prosecutor General's Office noted that the detainee is also suspected of a road accident with victims.

Mother and son, both doctors, exposed in a fake disability scheme; hundreds of thousands in foreign currency found during searches26.02.26, 12:04 • 2772 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv