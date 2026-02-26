Kyivan promised for 18 thousand dollars to arrange mobilization of a woman convicted of a road accident

An attempt to use mobilization to avoid real punishment was exposed in the capital. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, a resident of Kyiv promised to arrange the mobilization of a woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for a road accident with victims for $18,000. He allegedly was to arrange for the "client" to be assigned to one of the military units as a combat medic, bypassing the legal procedure.

The man planned to receive payment after reaching agreements, but law enforcement officers detained him while receiving funds in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Under the procedural guidance of the Obolon District Prosecutor's Office, the man was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

He was remanded in custody with the right to post bail of UAH 3.3 million.

The Prosecutor General's Office noted that the detainee is also suspected of a road accident with victims.

