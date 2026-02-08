Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the capital. Kyiv is under ballistic missile attack, air defense forces are working.
Explosions are heard in Kyiv, the capital is under ballistic missile attack. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, UNN reports.
Explosions in the capital. Kyiv is under ballistic missile attack. Air defense forces are working. Stay in shelters!
Additionally
The Air Force reported high-speed targets in the Chernihiv region, heading towards the Kyiv region.
In addition, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use from the Bryansk region.