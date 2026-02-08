$43.140.00
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 2992 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
12:29 PM • 6884 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 10290 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 6966 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 6612 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 22441 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 36160 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 34541 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 39481 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 31114 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

BFM TV

Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the capital. Kyiv is under ballistic missile attack, air defense forces are working.

Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard - mayor

Explosions are heard in Kyiv, the capital is under ballistic missile attack. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, UNN reports.

Explosions in the capital. Kyiv is under ballistic missile attack.  Air defense forces are working. Stay in shelters! 

- Klitschko reported.

Additionally

The Air Force reported high-speed targets in the Chernihiv region, heading towards the Kyiv region.

In addition, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use from the Bryansk region.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv