Kyiv is looking for ways not to increase the cost of public transport fares - Klitschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that the city authorities are doing everything possible to maintain current public transport fares, despite significant financial difficulties. The mayor reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Although many large cities in Ukraine have already raised transport fares, in Kyiv we are looking for ways not to do so - Klitschko emphasized.

According to him, the difference between the current tariff and the economically justified one is about 11 billion hryvnias per year. These costs are covered by the city budget. At the same time, after the withdrawal of 8 billion hryvnias in favor of "Ukrzaliznytsia", there is not enough money for transport subsidies.

Separately, the mayor reminded that Kyiv annually spends about another billion hryvnias on transporting privileged categories of the population, which the state does not compensate.

Despite this, Klitschko assured: until the end of the war, tariff increases in the capital will not be considered.

Recall

Back in 2023, despite promises not to raise tariffs, the Kyiv authorities considered the possibility of a sharp increase in public transport fares, as well as improving environmentally friendly vehicles such as trolleybuses.

From April 1, 2024, the cost of a transport card in Kyiv increased from UAH 50 to UAH 75 due to increased production costs.