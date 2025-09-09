$41.250.03
Exclusive
07:55 AM • 31052 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 54575 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 48854 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 30662 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 27504 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 27011 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 39107 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 56260 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 29038 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 50528 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Kyiv is looking for ways not to increase the cost of public transport fares - Klitschko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

Kyiv city authorities are striving to maintain current public transport fares. Mayor Klitschko assured that there would be no price increase until the end of the war.

Kyiv is looking for ways not to increase the cost of public transport fares - Klitschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that the city authorities are doing everything possible to maintain current public transport fares, despite significant financial difficulties. The mayor reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Although many large cities in Ukraine have already raised transport fares, in Kyiv we are looking for ways not to do so

- Klitschko emphasized.

According to him, the difference between the current tariff and the economically justified one is about 11 billion hryvnias per year. These costs are covered by the city budget. At the same time, after the withdrawal of 8 billion hryvnias in favor of "Ukrzaliznytsia", there is not enough money for transport subsidies.

Separately, the mayor reminded that Kyiv annually spends about another billion hryvnias on transporting privileged categories of the population, which the state does not compensate.

Despite this, Klitschko assured: until the end of the war, tariff increases in the capital will not be considered.

Recall

Back in 2023, despite promises not to raise tariffs, the Kyiv authorities considered the possibility of a sharp increase in public transport fares, as well as improving environmentally friendly vehicles such as trolleybuses.

From April 1, 2024, the cost of a transport card in Kyiv increased from UAH 50 to UAH 75 due to increased production costs.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyKyiv
Ukrainian Railways
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv