Kyiv schools go on holiday from January 19 to February 1 - mayor

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
01:20 PM • 7880 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM • 23745 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 22741 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
11:02 AM • 22606 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
10:01 AM • 22487 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 22374 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 30709 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 34693 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 26745 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 36915 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tymoshenko arrived at court for pre-trial detention hearingJanuary 16, 07:17 AM • 33615 views
Enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region: what is known about the consequencesJanuary 16, 07:54 AM • 25234 views
NABU has turned into a cheap PR agency - Tymoshenko in courtJanuary 16, 08:07 AM • 12135 views
TCC has no right to forcibly detain citizens - court ruling09:54 AM • 19599 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold10:34 AM • 12632 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 41395 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 73348 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 91292 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 100401 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 83542 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Petr Pavel
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Tymoshenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold10:34 AM • 12645 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 21926 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 33731 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 54661 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 88193 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Gold

Kyiv schools go on holiday from January 19 to February 1 - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Holidays have been announced in Kyiv schools from January 19 to February 1. They will be extended at the expense of spring and one week of summer holidays, and the academic year will end no later than July 1.

Kyiv schools go on holiday from January 19 to February 1 - mayor

In the capital's schools, holidays will last from January 19 to February 1. As the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, announced, this decision was discussed at the Kyiv City Defense Council, UNN reports.

From January 19, schools in the capital will be on holiday until February 1... These holidays will be extended at the expense of spring and one week of summer holidays. However, the academic year in schools will end no later than July 1.

- the mayor announced.

Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education16.01.26, 12:01 • 22484 views

Antonina Tumanova

Kyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv