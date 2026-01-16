Kyiv schools go on holiday from January 19 to February 1 - mayor

In the capital's schools, holidays will last from January 19 to February 1. As the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, announced, this decision was discussed at the Kyiv City Defense Council, UNN reports.

From January 19, schools in the capital will be on holiday until February 1... These holidays will be extended at the expense of spring and one week of summer holidays. However, the academic year in schools will end no later than July 1. - the mayor announced.

Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education