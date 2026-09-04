Kyiv schools are gradually returning to in-person learning — 11 institutions will remain online

After the first week of the school year, schools in Kyiv are gradually returning students to in-person learning, taking the security situation into account. The Kyiv City State Administration reported this, UNN writes.

In total, more than 248,000 students study at 412 schools in the capital. This week, more than 45% of schoolchildren studied in person in shelters—mostly primary school students; nearly 30% studied in a blended format, more than 17% remotely, and another 7% according to an individual learning format. Now, students in grades 5–11 are also returning to in-person learning in most schools — the statement says

At the same time, 11 Kyiv schools will continue studying remotely for now. These are primarily institutions that do not have their own shelters and, for various reasons, are unable to set them up on their premises.

Previously, during air raid alerts, students at such schools could move to the nearest shelters at metro stations. However, due to the changing nature of military threats, this model is no longer a safe option for organizing the educational process.

Valentyn Mondryivskyi, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, emphasized that the format of schooling may continue to change. At the same time, the safety of children and employees of educational institutions remains the main criterion.

Nearly 12% of NMT-2026 participants failed to reach the threshold score in at least one subject