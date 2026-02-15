Kyiv restricted truck entry and urged drivers to use public transport due to bad weather

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
09:07 PM • 1280 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 21604 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 27387 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 24406 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 25442 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 64276 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 48230 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 41871 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 32611 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 30855 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
4.9m/s
93%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Man falls from non-working escalator in Kharkiv shopping mallFebruary 15, 11:38 AM • 12083 views
Klitschko stated that Kyiv is on the verge of disaster due to Russian strikesFebruary 15, 12:18 PM • 10446 views
EU at this stage "not ready" to offer Ukraine a date for joining the bloc - Rinkēvičs and KallasFebruary 15, 01:09 PM • 7662 views
Poland considers developing its own nuclear weapons due to the threat from RussiaFebruary 15, 01:24 PM • 7094 views
California Governor assures Europe that Trump is a temporary phenomenon for the USFebruary 15, 03:04 PM • 5986 views
Publications
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 21597 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 95811 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 153698 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 85393 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 101674 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Viktor Orbán
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 15053 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 23584 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 22436 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 25409 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 50060 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
The Guardian
Heating
The New York Times

Kyiv restricted truck entry and urged drivers to use public transport due to bad weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Kyiv authorities restricted truck entry into the capital from 10:00 PM on February 15 due to snowfall. Drivers of private cars are urged to use public transport.

Kyiv restricted truck entry and urged drivers to use public transport due to bad weather

Kyiv authorities have introduced urgent measures to prevent transport collapse amid heavy snowfall and ice. From 10:00 PM on Sunday, February 15, the entry of heavy vehicles into the capital has been officially restricted to allow special equipment to quickly clear highways. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

Drivers of private cars are asked to refrain from trips and use the subway or buses to avoid large-scale traffic jams. Citizens are also urged not to leave cars on the roadside - vehicles that will interfere with snow removal equipment will be evacuated to special sites. Such steps will allow utility workers to prepare the city for the morning rush hour faster.

Significant snow, wet snow, and ice expected in Ukraine - forecast for February 15-1614.02.26, 16:44 • 3728 views

We urge Kyiv residents to use public transport instead of their own cars during bad weather. This will help avoid traffic jams and speed up the work of utility services and special equipment.

- emphasized the Kyiv City Military Administration.

A separate warning applies to pedestrians, who are urged to be extremely careful on slippery sections of roads. Movement on sidewalks and crossing the roadway should be carried out only in designated places, taking into account difficult weather conditions. The city authorities continue to monitor the situation and coordinate the work of all services to ensure the vital activity of the capital during bad weather.

Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days15.02.26, 10:20 • 64267 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyKyiv
Frosts in Ukraine
Technology
Snow in Ukraine
Kyiv