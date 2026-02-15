Kyiv restricted truck entry and urged drivers to use public transport due to bad weather

Kyiv authorities have introduced urgent measures to prevent transport collapse amid heavy snowfall and ice. From 10:00 PM on Sunday, February 15, the entry of heavy vehicles into the capital has been officially restricted to allow special equipment to quickly clear highways. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

Drivers of private cars are asked to refrain from trips and use the subway or buses to avoid large-scale traffic jams. Citizens are also urged not to leave cars on the roadside - vehicles that will interfere with snow removal equipment will be evacuated to special sites. Such steps will allow utility workers to prepare the city for the morning rush hour faster.

We urge Kyiv residents to use public transport instead of their own cars during bad weather. This will help avoid traffic jams and speed up the work of utility services and special equipment. - emphasized the Kyiv City Military Administration.

A separate warning applies to pedestrians, who are urged to be extremely careful on slippery sections of roads. Movement on sidewalks and crossing the roadway should be carried out only in designated places, taking into account difficult weather conditions. The city authorities continue to monitor the situation and coordinate the work of all services to ensure the vital activity of the capital during bad weather.

