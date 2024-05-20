Kyiv region will reduce street lighting in the evening and at night - Kravchenko

Street lighting in Kyiv region will be reduced in the evening and at night. The relevant decision was made at a meeting of the headquarters of the Regional Defense Council, said Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, UNN reports.

The situation with electricity is still extremely difficult. Therefore, we must use all means to help save money. We have to accumulate additional resources to minimize all inconveniences. The decision was communicated to all communities in the region. We ask you to monitor its implementation as much as possible - Kravchenko said.

The RMA chairman also appealed to local governments to work more actively with businesses on the need to use outdoor lighting economically.

Advertising signs, facade lighting near cafes and shops, lighting of trading floors - I ask you to minimize all this. We cannot have a situation where we ask household consumers to save money while others do not limit their electricity use. Helping power engineers is a shared responsibility - Kravchenko summarized.

Recall

According to NPC Ukrenergo, on Tuesday, May 21, from 00:00 and throughout the day, hourly outage schedules will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers in Kyiv region.