Kyiv region survived almost 8 hours of alert: consequences of the Russian attack were shown

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102670 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103006 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111001 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113568 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135653 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104590 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138267 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103859 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113505 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117034 views

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123045 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 81630 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118201 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 55566 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 59554 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102670 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135653 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138267 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169348 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158942 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 38518 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 59530 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118197 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123041 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141261 views
Kyiv region survived almost 8 hours of alert: consequences of the Russian attack were shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31640 views

Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with drones, and the attack lasted almost 8 hours. The attack damaged 3 private houses, outbuildings and 4 cars.

Today, Russian troops once again attacked Kyiv region with drones, the alert lasted almost 8 hours, as a result of the Russian attack, 3 private houses, outbuildings and 4 cars were damaged by the debris, said the acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk and the regional police, showing the consequences, UNN reports.

Details

"Another turbulent night for Kyiv region. The enemy attacked with a UAV. The alert lasted almost 8 hours. Air defense forces were working in the region. Enemy targets were shot down. There were no casualties among the population. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure," Kalashnyk wrote.

"In two districts of the region, the debris of downed enemy targets damaged 3 private houses, 2 outbuildings and 4 cars. The buildings' facades and roofs were cut and windows were smashed," said Kalashnyk.

According to the police, as of 8:45 a.m., "three private houses, a fence, four vehicles and outbuildings were damaged by the falling debris." There is no information about the victims.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 39 drones and 4 ballistic missiles: 24 drones and two missiles were shot down18.01.25, 09:19 • 35847 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv region
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

