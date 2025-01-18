Kyiv region survived almost 8 hours of alert: consequences of the Russian attack were shown

Today, Russian troops once again attacked Kyiv region with drones, the alert lasted almost 8 hours, as a result of the Russian attack, 3 private houses, outbuildings and 4 cars were damaged by the debris, said the acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk and the regional police, showing the consequences, UNN reports.

Details

"Another turbulent night for Kyiv region. The enemy attacked with a UAV. The alert lasted almost 8 hours. Air defense forces were working in the region. Enemy targets were shot down. There were no casualties among the population. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure," Kalashnyk wrote.

"In two districts of the region, the debris of downed enemy targets damaged 3 private houses, 2 outbuildings and 4 cars. The buildings' facades and roofs were cut and windows were smashed," said Kalashnyk.

According to the police, as of 8:45 a.m., "three private houses, a fence, four vehicles and outbuildings were damaged by the falling debris." There is no information about the victims.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 39 drones and 4 ballistic missiles: 24 drones and two missiles were shot down