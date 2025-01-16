Kyiv region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: what is known

Kyiv region again suffered a drone attack by Russian troops at night, air defense was operating, there were no casualties or damage, acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Another night attack by enemy drones in the Kyiv region. Air defense forces were operating in region. Enemy targets were destroyed. I thank our soldiers for their reliable defense. There were no civilian casualties. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure - Kalashnyk wrote.

According to him, operational groups continue to work on fixing the consequences of the night attack.

