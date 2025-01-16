ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Kyiv region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: what is known

Kyiv region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110871 views

Air defense forces successfully destroyed enemy drones over Kyiv region. There were no casualties or damage, and the operational teams continue to record the consequences of the attack.

Kyiv region again suffered a drone attack by Russian troops at night, air defense was operating, there were no casualties or damage, acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Another night attack by enemy drones in the Kyiv region. Air defense forces were operating in region. Enemy targets were destroyed. I thank our soldiers for their reliable defense. There were no civilian casualties. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure

- Kalashnyk wrote.

According to him, operational groups continue to work on fixing the consequences of the night attack. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

