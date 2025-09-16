Kyiv region: Russian drone attack caused fire at warehouses on the territory of a logistics center

In the Kyiv region, as a result of a drone attack by Russian troops in the morning, a fire broke out in warehouses on the territory of a logistics center, said the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Another restless night for Kyiv region. The enemy attacked peaceful settlements of the region with drones," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to him, air defense forces were working in the region. There are downed enemy targets. There are no casualties among the population. No critical infrastructure facilities were hit.

"The consequences of the enemy attack are being recorded in the Fastiv district," Kalashnyk said.

He confirmed that at night, rescuers extinguished a fire of cars on the territory of a shopping center, and during the extinguishing of the fire, the enemy attacked again. Two State Emergency Service vehicles were damaged. Personnel were not injured, said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Russian army attacked rescuers in Kyiv region while eliminating the consequences of the hit - SES

In the morning, during a new attack, a fire broke out in warehouse premises on the territory of a logistics center - Kalashnyk wrote.

According to him, "rescuers are already working at the scene."

In total, according to his data, 4 private houses, a warehouse, 14 trucks and 9 cars were damaged in the district.

The Main Directorate of the National Police in the region showed the consequences of the Russian attack.