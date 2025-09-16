Kyiv region: Russian drone attack caused fire at warehouses on the territory of a logistics center

$41.280.03
48.390.12
ukenru
07:46 AM • 1118 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 4412 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
06:54 AM • 10454 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 44881 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 56949 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 41168 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 44240 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 42005 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 75523 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 43144 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.2m/s
48%
753mm
Popular news
Lukashenka's meeting with the Gauleiter of Kherson region: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Belarus of violating international lawPhotoSeptember 15, 10:25 PM • 14531 views
One dead and seven wounded: details of the massive attack on ZaporizhzhiaVideoSeptember 15, 10:34 PM • 18290 views
Russian media spread fakes about the use of civilians by the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a "human shield" - CPDPhotoSeptember 16, 12:27 AM • 5770 views
New iOS 26 could "kill" battery: Apple issued official warning02:28 AM • 4290 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" drone07:02 AM • 6034 views
Publications
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 4294 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft documentSeptember 15, 07:06 PM • 22786 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 48891 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 53191 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 75494 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 33940 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 34008 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 39391 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 45124 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 95143 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fox News
Facebook
BM-30 Smerch
E-6 Mercury

Kyiv region: Russian drone attack caused fire at warehouses on the territory of a logistics center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

In the Kyiv region, a fire broke out in the warehouses of a logistics center as a result of a Russian drone attack. There were no casualties among the population, but private houses and cars were damaged.

Kyiv region: Russian drone attack caused fire at warehouses on the territory of a logistics center

In the Kyiv region, as a result of a drone attack by Russian troops in the morning, a fire broke out in warehouses on the territory of a logistics center, said the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Another restless night for Kyiv region. The enemy attacked peaceful settlements of the region with drones," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to him, air defense forces were working in the region. There are downed enemy targets. There are no casualties among the population. No critical infrastructure facilities were hit.

"The consequences of the enemy attack are being recorded in the Fastiv district," Kalashnyk said.

He confirmed that at night, rescuers extinguished a fire of cars on the territory of a shopping center, and during the extinguishing of the fire, the enemy attacked again. Two State Emergency Service vehicles were damaged. Personnel were not injured, said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Russian army attacked rescuers in Kyiv region while eliminating the consequences of the hit - SES16.09.25, 07:14 • 2746 views

In the morning, during a new attack, a fire broke out in warehouse premises on the territory of a logistics center

- Kalashnyk wrote.

According to him, "rescuers are already working at the scene."

In total, according to his data, 4 private houses, a warehouse, 14 trucks and 9 cars were damaged in the district.

The Main Directorate of the National Police in the region showed the consequences of the Russian attack.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv region
Kyiv Oblast