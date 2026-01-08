Kyiv region prepares for peak bad weather on January 8-9 - OVA

The peak of bad weather in Kyiv region is expected on January 8-9. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the Kyiv region is currently eliminating the consequences of bad weather.

We are clearing roads, and sanding against ice. All services are working in an enhanced mode, with the necessary amount of equipment and personnel involved. - said Kalashnyk.

At the same time, he noted that the region is in a state of increased readiness.

"We are preparing resources and reserves in advance. The priority is people's safety, access to critical infrastructure facilities, and the stable functioning of the Kyiv region," added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Recall

The patrol police appealed to all road users to be as careful as possible - in particular, they urged drivers to observe a safe speed and distance, and pedestrians to use reflective elements on their outerwear.

Over 180 road accidents in Ukraine due to bad weather: approximately one in six with casualties