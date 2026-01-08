$42.560.14
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 12673 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 19971 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 16488 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 19279 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 22784 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 29895 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
January 7, 10:27 AM • 26757 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 27993 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 19939 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
Publications
Exclusives
Kyiv region prepares for peak bad weather on January 8-9 - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 0 views

In the Kyiv region, the aftermath of bad weather is being eliminated, roads are being cleared and sprinkled with anti-icing agents. The region is on high alert for the peak of bad weather expected on January 8-9.

Kyiv region prepares for peak bad weather on January 8-9 - OVA

The peak of bad weather in Kyiv region is expected on January 8-9. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the Kyiv region is currently eliminating the consequences of bad weather.

We are clearing roads, and sanding against ice. All services are working in an enhanced mode, with the necessary amount of equipment and personnel involved.

- said Kalashnyk.

At the same time, he noted that the region is in a state of increased readiness.

"We are preparing resources and reserves in advance. The priority is people's safety, access to critical infrastructure facilities, and the stable functioning of the Kyiv region," added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Recall

The patrol police appealed to all road users to be as careful as possible - in particular, they urged drivers to observe a safe speed and distance, and pedestrians to use reflective elements on their outerwear.

Over 180 road accidents in Ukraine due to bad weather: approximately one in six with casualties07.01.26, 13:49 • 2510 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Kyiv regionWeather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Technology
Road traffic accident
Snow in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast