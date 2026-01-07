Over 180 road accidents in Ukraine due to bad weather: approximately one in six with casualties

In Ukraine, against the backdrop of difficult winter weather conditions, at least 185 road accidents have occurred since the beginning of the day, 29 of which, or 15.7%, involved casualties, with fatalities and injuries, the patrol police of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, pointed to the second day of complicated conditions in the country.

Since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00, the 102/112 hotline, as indicated, received reports of road accidents:

across Ukraine: 185 calls about road accidents, of which 29 calls were about road accidents with casualties. Unfortunately, there are fatalities and injuries;

in Kyiv: 31 calls, of which 3 road accidents involved injuries.

"Traffic on the country's roads is ensured. No restrictions on entry into cities have been introduced," Biloshytskyi noted.

The patrol police, in turn, appealed to all road users to be as careful as possible.

And gave a number of tips to drivers:

observe safe speed and distance;

exclude the use of gadgets while driving;

avoid risky maneuvers;

be especially careful on bridges, overpasses, descents and ascents;

when changing direction, turn on turn signals in advance;

reduce speed when approaching pedestrian crossings;

in conditions of insufficient visibility, as well as outside settlements, be sure to turn on your low beam headlights - this will allow you to better mark your vehicle on the road.

And also to pedestrians:

use reflective elements on outerwear;

when entering the roadway, make sure that drivers of approaching vehicles have noticed you and have the opportunity to brake in time, as the braking distance increases due to weather conditions.

13 cars collide in Kyiv: traffic towards Vyshhorod complicated