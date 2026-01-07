$42.560.14
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 10745 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 11716 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 12424 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 12890 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 28215 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 50982 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 139891 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 216623 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 83237 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Over 180 road accidents in Ukraine due to bad weather: approximately one in six with casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

Since the beginning of the day, at least 185 road accidents have been recorded in Ukraine, 29 of which involved casualties, with fatalities and injuries. In Kyiv, 31 calls were registered, 3 of which involved injuries.

Over 180 road accidents in Ukraine due to bad weather: approximately one in six with casualties

In Ukraine, against the backdrop of difficult winter weather conditions, at least 185 road accidents have occurred since the beginning of the day, 29 of which, or 15.7%, involved casualties, with fatalities and injuries, the patrol police of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, pointed to the second day of complicated conditions in the country.

Since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00, the 102/112 hotline, as indicated, received reports of road accidents:

  • across Ukraine: 185 calls about road accidents, of which 29 calls were about road accidents with casualties. Unfortunately, there are fatalities and injuries;
    • in Kyiv: 31 calls, of which 3 road accidents involved injuries.

      "Traffic on the country's roads is ensured. No restrictions on entry into cities have been introduced," Biloshytskyi noted.

      The patrol police, in turn, appealed to all road users to be as careful as possible.

      And gave a number of tips to drivers:

      • observe safe speed and distance;
        • exclude the use of gadgets while driving;
          • avoid risky maneuvers;
            • be especially careful on bridges, overpasses, descents and ascents;
              • when changing direction, turn on turn signals in advance;
                • reduce speed when approaching pedestrian crossings;
                  • in conditions of insufficient visibility, as well as outside settlements, be sure to turn on your low beam headlights - this will allow you to better mark your vehicle on the road.

                    And also to pedestrians:

                    • use reflective elements on outerwear;
                      • when entering the roadway, make sure that drivers of approaching vehicles have noticed you and have the opportunity to brake in time, as the braking distance increases due to weather conditions.

                        13 cars collide in Kyiv: traffic towards Vyshhorod complicated07.01.26, 09:33 • 2480 views

                        Julia Shramko

                        SocietyCrimes and emergenciesWeather and environment
                        Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
                        Road traffic accident
                        Ukraine
                        Kyiv