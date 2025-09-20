Kyiv region and Dnipro under enemy drone attack: what is known

Air defense is working in Kyiv region against enemy drones. Explosions are heard in Dnipro and surrounding areas. Residents are urged to stay in shelters. This is reported by UNN with reference to monitoring channels and the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Details

According to the RMA, air defense was heard working against Russian drones in Kyiv region on the night of September 20.

Movement of enemy UAVs has been detected! Air defense forces are working in the region. Do not photograph or film the work of our defenders - the post says.

At the same time, explosions are heard in Dnipro. Previously, the city was under UAV attack. In addition, explosions also occurred in Pavlohrad. Citizens are urged not to ignore the alarm and stay away from windows.

Recall

On the night of September 19, Kyiv was attacked by enemy drones. In particular, explosions were heard in the Shevchenkivskyi and Obolonskyi districts.

Fragments of an enemy UAV fell in several locations of the capital, as a result of which the trolleybus network was damaged.

Russia will continue to attack energy and railway facilities in Ukraine - Zelenskyy