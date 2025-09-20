Kyiv region and Dnipro under enemy drone attack: what is known

$41.250.05
September 19, 06:48 PM • 10216 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 17615 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 17810 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 21940 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 34584 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 23982 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 31439 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 38083 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 60033 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 47465 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Publications
Exclusives
Gas pipeline damaged and flooded near Kupyansk, through which Russians broke through - OC "North"September 19, 03:30 PM • 3976 views
Drone Systems Forces destroyed a crossing and several enemy tanks: videoVideoSeptember 19, 04:12 PM • 5682 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone hit a civilian car: a couple diedSeptember 19, 05:25 PM • 4126 views
Holocaust survivor: 89-year-old Ukrainian woman killed in US nursing homePhotoSeptember 19, 07:12 PM • 10199 views
Bus with Hasidim involved in accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway - social mediaVideo08:05 PM • 4426 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 22066 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 65838 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 21939 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 22064 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 13659 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 17522 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 20035 views
Kyiv region and Dnipro under enemy drone attack: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

On the night of September 20, air defense is operating in the Kyiv region against enemy drones. Explosions are heard in Dnipro and Pavlohrad, residents are urged to stay in shelters.

Kyiv region and Dnipro under enemy drone attack: what is known

Air defense is working in Kyiv region against enemy drones. Explosions are heard in Dnipro and surrounding areas. Residents are urged to stay in shelters. This is reported by UNN with reference to monitoring channels and the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Details

According to the RMA, air defense was heard working against Russian drones in Kyiv region on the night of September 20.

Movement of enemy UAVs has been detected! Air defense forces are working in the region. Do not photograph or film the work of our defenders

- the post says.

At the same time, explosions are heard in Dnipro. Previously, the city was under UAV attack. In addition, explosions also occurred in Pavlohrad. Citizens are urged not to ignore the alarm and stay away from windows.

Recall

On the night of September 19, Kyiv was attacked by enemy drones. In particular, explosions were heard in the Shevchenkivskyi and Obolonskyi districts.

Fragments of an enemy UAV fell in several locations of the capital, as a result of which the trolleybus network was damaged.

Russia will continue to attack energy and railway facilities in Ukraine - Zelenskyy17.09.25, 19:02 • 3443 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipro
Pavlohrad
Kyiv