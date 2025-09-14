Kyiv Oblast police launched a pre-trial investigation into the explosion of a freight car on the railway
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv Oblast police are investigating a violation of railway safety rules in the Fastiv district. The explosion of a freight car between Vasylkiv and Boiarka caused a fire, changing train routes.
Kyiv Oblast police have launched a pre-trial investigation into a violation of railway safety rules in Fastiv district. This is related to the explosion of a freight car, which caused a fire, writes UNN with reference to Kyiv Oblast police.
Details
On September 13, at 11:40 PM, the police received a report on the 102 emergency line that explosions were occurring at the railway station between the cities of Vasylkiv and Boyarka.
Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers preliminarily established that the explosion occurred in a freight car, resulting in a fire. SES employees extinguished the fire. No information about casualties has been reported to the police.
Investigators of the investigative department, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, have opened a criminal case on the fact of violation of railway transport safety rules or operation. A pre-trial investigation is currently underway.
Addition
Due to damage to infrastructure near Kyiv as a result of the emergency, a number of trains passing through Boyarka station will run on altered routes.