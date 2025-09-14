Kyiv Oblast police launched a pre-trial investigation into the explosion of a freight car on the railway

$41.310.00
48.270.00
ukenru
09:08 AM • 7830 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 38519 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 74879 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 62924 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 72889 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 40246 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 70568 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 66015 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 39355 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 38497 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
34%
757mm
Popular news
Rubio on Russian drone attack on Poland: it's unacceptable, but there are doubts about the targetsSeptember 14, 03:08 AM • 8942 views
"Hug Your Dog" Day and Day of Remembrance for Victims of Fascism: What else is celebrated on September 14September 14, 03:30 AM • 4118 views
Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries, causing a fireVideoSeptember 14, 04:31 AM • 11641 views
Enemy strike on Kostiantynivka: number of dead and wounded increasedSeptember 14, 05:23 AM • 7824 views
Will mobile internet be switched off during drone attacks: clarification from the General Staff10:26 AM • 6618 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 73377 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 46182 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 45548 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 70568 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 43098 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
United Kingdom
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhoto09:45 AM • 2394 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 19204 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 66015 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 52101 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 100096 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Financial Times
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Bild

Kyiv Oblast police launched a pre-trial investigation into the explosion of a freight car on the railway

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Kyiv Oblast police are investigating a violation of railway safety rules in the Fastiv district. The explosion of a freight car between Vasylkiv and Boiarka caused a fire, changing train routes.

Kyiv Oblast police launched a pre-trial investigation into the explosion of a freight car on the railway

Kyiv Oblast police have launched a pre-trial investigation into a violation of railway safety rules in Fastiv district. This is related to the explosion of a freight car, which caused a fire, writes UNN with reference to Kyiv Oblast police.

Details

On September 13, at 11:40 PM, the police received a report on the 102 emergency line that explosions were occurring at the railway station between the cities of Vasylkiv and Boyarka.

- the police reported.

Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers preliminarily established that the explosion occurred in a freight car, resulting in a fire. SES employees extinguished the fire. No information about casualties has been reported to the police.

Investigators of the investigative department, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, have opened a criminal case on the fact of violation of railway transport safety rules or operation. A pre-trial investigation is currently underway.

Addition

Due to damage to infrastructure near Kyiv as a result of the emergency, a number of trains passing through Boyarka station will run on altered routes.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergenciesEventsKyiv region
Vasylkiv
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Kyiv