Kyiv Oblast police launched a pre-trial investigation into the explosion of a freight car on the railway

Kyiv Oblast police have launched a pre-trial investigation into a violation of railway safety rules in Fastiv district. This is related to the explosion of a freight car, which caused a fire, writes UNN with reference to Kyiv Oblast police.

Details

On September 13, at 11:40 PM, the police received a report on the 102 emergency line that explosions were occurring at the railway station between the cities of Vasylkiv and Boyarka. - the police reported.

Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers preliminarily established that the explosion occurred in a freight car, resulting in a fire. SES employees extinguished the fire. No information about casualties has been reported to the police.

Investigators of the investigative department, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, have opened a criminal case on the fact of violation of railway transport safety rules or operation. A pre-trial investigation is currently underway.

Addition

Due to damage to infrastructure near Kyiv as a result of the emergency, a number of trains passing through Boyarka station will run on altered routes.