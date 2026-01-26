Kyiv metro's red line train service restricted: how the subway operates

$43.140.03
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
12:45 PM • 12187 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
11:57 AM • 15106 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 27071 views
10:18 AM • 21221 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
January 26, 10:01 AM • 41252 views
January 26, 09:46 AM • 21234 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
January 26, 08:52 AM • 38138 views
January 26, 07:43 AM • 23289 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 28208 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prisonJanuary 26, 07:59 AM • 30984 views
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trainsJanuary 26, 09:18 AM • 27406 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 31449 views
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEK10:52 AM • 22537 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of Energy11:59 AM • 15048 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 115197 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Musician
Elon Musk
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Europe
Germany
UNN Lite
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine02:43 PM • 2186 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideo02:07 PM • 2916 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project11:48 AM • 9604 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 33022 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 32365 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Fox News
McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle

Kyiv metro's red line train service restricted: how the subway operates

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

In Kyiv, train service on the red line of the metro is operating with restrictions due to an air raid alert. Trains are running between the stations "Akademmistechko" and "Politekhnichnyi Instytut", as well as from "Arsenalna" to "Akademmistechko".

Kyiv metro's red line train service restricted: how the subway operates

In Kyiv, train traffic on the red metro line is restricted. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

Train traffic on the "red" line is carried out: in the direction of the center between the "Akademmistechko" and "Politekhnichnyi Instytut" stations, in the direction of exiting the city between the "Arsenalna" station and the "Akademmistechko" station. The air raid alert continues. Stay in the shelter 

- the post says.

Additional places for single and low-mobility individuals, as well as hot meals: where to get essential help in Kyiv26.01.26, 15:58 • 1742 views

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine Kyiv
Air raid alert
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv