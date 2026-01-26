Kyiv metro's red line train service restricted: how the subway operates

In Kyiv, train traffic on the red metro line is restricted. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

Train traffic on the "red" line is carried out: in the direction of the center between the "Akademmistechko" and "Politekhnichnyi Instytut" stations, in the direction of exiting the city between the "Arsenalna" station and the "Akademmistechko" station. The air raid alert continues. Stay in the shelter