Kyiv Mayor stated that he signed the deputies' decision regarding Povoroznyk: he will be suspended for the duration of the investigation

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Exclusive
10:13 AM • 8756 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
09:40 AM • 22863 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
06:31 AM • 53007 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 78251 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 107420 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 99454 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 244995 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 190931 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 95668 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 104699 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
9m/s
39%
744mm
Popular news
Charlize Theron criticized Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for their extravagant $50 million wedding06:34 AM • 23179 views
Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - Vilkul07:05 AM • 28917 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit07:19 AM • 32904 views
A military responded if the enemy is indeed advancing in Zaporizhzhia07:21 AM • 20042 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 8687 views
Publications
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation06:31 AM • 53011 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 244998 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 265379 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 251908 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 310354 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Andrii Sybiha
Donald Trump
David Lammy
Hakan Fidan
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Hungary
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 8986 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit07:19 AM • 33206 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 72491 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 84485 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 190931 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
IRIS-T
Eurofighter Typhoon
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Kyiv Mayor stated that he signed the deputies' decision regarding Povoroznyk: he will be suspended for the duration of the investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 705 views

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko signed the deputies' decision regarding Mykola Povoroznyk. The First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration will be suspended for the duration of the official investigation.

Kyiv Mayor stated that he signed the deputies' decision regarding Povoroznyk: he will be suspended for the duration of the investigation

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that he had signed the deputies' decision regarding the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk and that the first deputy would be suspended from his duties for the period of the investigation, writes UNN.

Details

"I signed the deputies' decision regarding the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk. But, I want to emphasize that all of us must act according to the law. The mechanism for appointing and dismissing the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration is clearly regulated by the law of Ukraine. And no matter how much someone tried to trick me into breaking it, I will not do it. Just as I will not cover for anyone," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

"Therefore, I have made a decision to conduct an official investigation into the alleged 'celebration'. The initiators of this decision by Kyiv City Council deputies will be involved in the investigation. Based on the results of the official investigation, a legal decision must be made! For the duration of the investigation, the first deputy will be suspended from official duties," the mayor of Kyiv announced.

Recall

On June 10, Kyiv City Council deputy Andriy Vitrenko announced that the Kyiv City Council had expressed no confidence in the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsKyiv
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv City Council
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9