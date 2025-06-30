Kyiv Mayor stated that he signed the deputies' decision regarding Povoroznyk: he will be suspended for the duration of the investigation

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that he had signed the deputies' decision regarding the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk and that the first deputy would be suspended from his duties for the period of the investigation, writes UNN.

Details

"I signed the deputies' decision regarding the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk. But, I want to emphasize that all of us must act according to the law. The mechanism for appointing and dismissing the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration is clearly regulated by the law of Ukraine. And no matter how much someone tried to trick me into breaking it, I will not do it. Just as I will not cover for anyone," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

"Therefore, I have made a decision to conduct an official investigation into the alleged 'celebration'. The initiators of this decision by Kyiv City Council deputies will be involved in the investigation. Based on the results of the official investigation, a legal decision must be made! For the duration of the investigation, the first deputy will be suspended from official duties," the mayor of Kyiv announced.

Recall

On June 10, Kyiv City Council deputy Andriy Vitrenko announced that the Kyiv City Council had expressed no confidence in the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk.