Kyiv is under a massive combined enemy attack: hits on residential buildings, fires, and wounded

As a result of the enemy's night attack on Kyiv, several fires broke out, and there are casualties. This was reported by UNN with reference to the capital's authorities.

Details

According to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, a UAV hit a residential building in the Dniprovskyi district.

Meanwhile, a car is on fire in the Darnytskyi district, and there are also calls to medics.

A call for medics was also recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. And in the Podilskyi district, a fire broke out in a residential building on approximately the 10th floor.

The enemy is attacking the capital with attack UAVs and missiles. Please stay in shelters and do not film the air defense work! - Tkachenko wrote.

In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported calls for medics in the Shevchenkivskyi, Darnytskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts. In addition, according to him, debris fell on the territory of a school in the Darnytskyi district.

In Podilskyi, at another address, a fire broke out in a high-rise building, approximately on the 12th floor. In Dniprovskyi, two people were injured. Medics hospitalized one of them - Klitschko clarified.

Recall

Explosions were heard in Kyiv on the night of Friday, November 14: the first occurred around 0:30, repeated ones - around 0:45.

