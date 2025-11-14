Kyiv is under a massive combined enemy attack: hits on residential buildings, fires, and wounded

$42.040.02
09:46 PM • 8742 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
06:55 PM • 23275 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM • 34614 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 75733 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 45650 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM • 43830 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 89890 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 46195 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 39621 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 37542 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"We are looking for a balance between the front and the rear": Zelenskyy spoke about the possibility of expanding mobilizationNovember 13, 02:07 PM • 22014 views
Five-meter bull shark recorded off Mallorca for the first time - BildNovember 13, 02:27 PM • 14307 views
"They imagine Isaia, then Kiton...": Matviy Bidnyi told what suits he wearsNovember 13, 03:07 PM • 12949 views
Ukrainians will be able to receive "Zelensky's thousand" from November 15: the government approved payments05:51 PM • 10244 views
Naftogaz, Ukroboronprom, Ukrzaliznytsia: the government ordered an audit of the largest state-owned enterprises06:39 PM • 19163 views
Publications
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 75753 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 89906 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 60672 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 48993 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 105846 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Vitali Klitschko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Italy
Sumy
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 56207 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 56208 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 45966 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 84293 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 83833 views
Technology
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Social network
SWIFT

Kyiv is under a massive combined enemy attack: hits on residential buildings, fires, and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10042 views

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv, a UAV hit a residential building in the Dniprovskyi district. Fires broke out in the Darnytskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Podilskyi districts, and there are wounded.

Kyiv is under a massive combined enemy attack: hits on residential buildings, fires, and wounded

As a result of the enemy's night attack on Kyiv, several fires broke out, and there are casualties. This was reported by UNN with reference to the capital's authorities.

Details

According to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, a UAV hit a residential building in the Dniprovskyi district.

Meanwhile, a car is on fire in the Darnytskyi district, and there are also calls to medics.

A call for medics was also recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. And in the Podilskyi district, a fire broke out in a residential building on approximately the 10th floor.

The enemy is attacking the capital with attack UAVs and missiles. Please stay in shelters and do not film the air defense work!

- Tkachenko wrote.

In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported calls for medics in the Shevchenkivskyi, Darnytskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts. In addition, according to him, debris fell on the territory of a school in the Darnytskyi district.

In Podilskyi, at another address, a fire broke out in a high-rise building, approximately on the 12th floor. In Dniprovskyi, two people were injured. Medics hospitalized one of them

- Klitschko clarified.

Recall

Explosions were heard in Kyiv on the night of Friday, November 14: the first occurred around 0:30, repeated ones - around 0:45.

A fire broke out in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district as a result of a UAV attack08.11.25, 05:06 • 16505 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyKyiv
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv