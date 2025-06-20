Kyiv engulfed by storm wind: danger level I announced, how to avoid injuries

Throughout the day in the capital of Ukraine, wind gusts will reach 15-18 m/s. Important advice - how to avoid danger.

Reported by UNN citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center and the Patrol Police of Kyiv.

Details

Kyiv is experiencing bad weather - strong winds are expected throughout the day, with gusts reaching 15-18 m/s, warns the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

The Patrol Police indicate that in such weather conditions, safety rules should be observed:

do not walk under trees, near construction sites and billboards;

it is better not to leave cars under trees, billboards or near power poles;

stay away from electrical wires;

close windows and doors to avoid damage;

remove everything from the balcony that could fall or fly off.

Recall

Ukraine has been hit by cold weather and strong winds caused by an atmospheric front. Most regions are expected to have +15...+21°C, with warmer temperatures in the south. Winds will be northwesterly, up to 20 m/s.

