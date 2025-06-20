$41.690.06
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
07:30 AM • 3324 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
06:41 AM • 12978 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 14581 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 35129 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 92260 views
"Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority" - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
June 19, 01:56 PM • 94064 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
June 19, 01:07 PM • 90288 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 93775 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
June 19, 10:50 AM • 169168 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 71790 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
Kyiv engulfed by storm wind: danger level I announced, how to avoid injuries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 614 views

Strong wind up to 18 m/s in Kyiv. It is recommended to stay away from trees, billboards, and unsecured objects on balconies.

Kyiv engulfed by storm wind: danger level I announced, how to avoid injuries

Throughout the day in the capital of Ukraine, wind gusts will reach 15-18 m/s. Important advice - how to avoid danger.

Reported by UNN citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center and the Patrol Police of Kyiv.

Details

Kyiv is experiencing bad weather - strong winds are expected throughout the day, with gusts reaching 15-18 m/s, warns the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

The Patrol Police indicate that in such weather conditions, safety rules should be observed:

  • do not walk under trees, near construction sites and billboards;
    • it is better not to leave cars under trees, billboards or near power poles;
      • stay away from electrical wires;
        • close windows and doors to avoid damage;
          • remove everything from the balcony that could fall or fly off.

            Recall

            Ukraine has been hit by cold weather and strong winds caused by an atmospheric front. Most regions are expected to have +15...+21°C, with warmer temperatures in the south. Winds will be northwesterly, up to 20 m/s.

            The southern coast of Mexico may face destructive winds, downpours, and storm surges due to the approaching Hurricane Erick.

            Ihor Telezhnikov

            Ihor Telezhnikov

            Weather and environment
            Mexico
            Ukraine
            Kyiv
            Tesla
