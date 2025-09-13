Kyiv engages Mexico, Peru, and Ecuador in a coalition for the return of Ukrainian children

Ukraine is counting on Mexico, Peru, and Ecuador to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. Daria Herasymchuk, Advisor-Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Children's Rights and Child Rehabilitation, stated this during her visit to these countries, UNN reports.

Details

She informed about the President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative and the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and invited experts from Mexico, Ecuador, and Peru to join the work of the International Expert Group Bring Kids Back UA.

I propose that your countries become a friend of Ukraine and a partner in building a global child protection system. After all, it's not just about Ukrainian children. Today it's our Ukrainian children, and tomorrow it could be children from any country. - said Herasymchuk.

In addition, during a meeting with representatives of relevant institutions in Mexico, agreements were reached on areas of cooperation and exchange of experience on child-friendly justice, protection of rights, and investigation of crimes against children.

Peruvian lawmakers emphasized solidarity with Ukraine, commitment to peace, and protection of the most vulnerable categories of Ukrainians.

In Ecuador, the delegation met with representatives of the country's National Assembly, heads of the UN and UNICEF representative offices. A meeting also took place with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador, Maria Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero. She noted that her country shares Ukraine's concern for the fate of children worldwide.

Recall

Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva stated that there is no progress in the return of Ukrainian civilians and abducted children. He called on the international community to be more actively involved in humanitarian issues.

