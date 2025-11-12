Kyiv court chooses pre-trial detention for Dmytro Basov - a figure in the "Mindich tapes"

A court hearing is underway in Kyiv to select a pre-trial restraint for Dmytro Basov, former security director of "Energoatom" and a person involved in the so-called "Mindich tapes" published by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to NABU, Basov appears on the recordings under the nickname "Tenor" and, according to the investigation, is one of the scheme's leaders along with former energy minister's advisor Myroniuk.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is seeking Basov's arrest with a bail of UAH 45.4 million.

Additionally

Dmytro Basov is a former employee of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine. In 2011, he handled the case of the murder of journalist Georgiy Gongadze, which occurred in 2000.

In 2014–2015, he was part of groups investigating the shootings of participants in the Revolution of Dignity and crimes committed during the regime of fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych.

After the Revolution of Dignity, he headed the department of the Prosecutor General's Office that dealt with combating organized crime.

Currently, the court in Kyiv is deciding on the pre-trial restraint for Dmytro Basov. A decision is expected soon.

Recall

NABU and SAP exposed a criminal organization that built a large-scale corruption scheme to influence the activities of strategic enterprises in the state sector, including JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". 5 people have been detained, and 7 members have been notified of suspicion, including a businessman, a former advisor to the Minister of Energy, and an executive director of "Energoatom".