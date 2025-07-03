Kyiv-Chop highway fully reopened after explosions in Zhytomyr region

Traffic has been restored on the Kyiv-Chop highway after explosions in the Zhytomyr region near the highway, the Restoration Agency reported on Thursday morning, writes UNN.

Traffic has been fully restored on the M-06 Kyiv-Chop road section - the agency reported on social media.

Due to the emergency, traffic on the M-06 Kyiv-Chop road section was restricted.

"Traffic is open in both directions - on all lanes in each direction. Passage is ensured," the report says.

Recall

On the evening of July 2, explosions occurred in the Zhytomyr region. As reported by the head of the Hlybochytsia community, Serhiy Sokalskyi, the explosions occurred on the territory of two production premises, which were completely destroyed. As a result of the explosion, many residential buildings were destroyed, and many people were injured.

According to the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Bunechko, the explosion did not occur at a gas station, as was assumed, but at an enterprise. According to him, as a result of the emergency with explosions that occurred at 126 km of the M-06 Kyiv - Chop highway near the village of Berezyna, Zhytomyr region, 2 people died, and 24 more were injured and taken to medical facilities. Among them are 4 children.