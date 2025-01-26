Kyiv-Chisinau bus involved in an accident: what is known about the victims

A Kyiv-Chisinau bus crashed in Moldova, injuring people. This is reported by NewsMaker, UNN reports.

Details

On January 25, a bus en route Kyiv-Chisinau was involved in a road accident near the village of Peresichyne in Orhiyivka district.

According to preliminary police reports, the driver of the vehicle lost control, causing the bus to drive off the road, damaging a metal fence and a road sign.

Two passengers, a man and a woman, were injured in the incident. They were hospitalized to the Orhei district hospital for medical care.

The driver, born in 1956, was tested for alcohol, which showed that he was sober. The police are currently establishing the circumstances and causes of the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

