Kyiv-Chisinau bus involved in an accident: what is known about the victims

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 90956 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 90956 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100705 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100705 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108657 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108657 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111474 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111474 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132190 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132190 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103856 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103856 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135788 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103795 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117003 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117003 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 120131 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120131 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 66316 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114862 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 37679 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 35517 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 35517 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 90932 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132186 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135784 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167459 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 157182 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157182 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 29217 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 35517 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114862 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120131 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140451 views
Kyiv-Chisinau bus involved in an accident: what is known about the victims

Kyiv-Chisinau bus involved in an accident: what is known about the victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45686 views

In the Orhei district of Moldova, a bus went off the road and damaged a fence. Two passengers were hospitalized, the driver was sober, and the police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

A Kyiv-Chisinau bus crashed in Moldova, injuring people. This is reported by NewsMaker, UNN reports.

Details

On January 25, a bus en route Kyiv-Chisinau was involved in a road accident near the village of Peresichyne in Orhiyivka district.

According to preliminary police reports, the driver of the vehicle lost control, causing the bus to drive off the road, damaging a metal fence and a road sign. 

Two passengers, a man and a woman, were injured in the incident. They were hospitalized to the Orhei district hospital for medical care. 

The driver, born in 1956, was tested for alcohol, which showed that he was sober. The police are currently establishing the circumstances and causes of the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

In Moldova, a bus en route to Kyiv was involved in an accident: there are victims11.07.24, 16:59 • 15031 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
moldovaMoldova
kyivKyiv

