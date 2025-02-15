Kyiv-Chisinau bus involved in an accident in Moldova: what is known about the victims

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Kyiv-Chisinau bus involved in an accident in Moldova: what is known about the victims

A bus with 68 passengers traveling from Kyiv to Chisinau overturned on the R-14 highway in Moldova. 16 people were hospitalized, the rest of the passengers are safe.

On the morning of February 15, an accident occurred on the R-14 highway in Moldova, injuring 16 people. This was reported by NewsMaker, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, in Floresta district, near the village of Ciripceu, the driver of a bus carrying 68 passengers from Kyiv to Chisinau failed to control the vehicle on a slippery road. The bus overturned and hit a tree.

As a result of the accident, 16 people sustained injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized in Florest and Soroca hospitals. The 35-year-old driver was not intoxicated. The rest of the passengers were not seriously injured and were safely accommodated at the local police station. 

The police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

