Kyiv-Chisinau bus involved in an accident in Moldova: what is known about the victims

On the morning of February 15, an accident occurred on the R-14 highway in Moldova, injuring 16 people. This was reported by NewsMaker, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, in Floresta district, near the village of Ciripceu, the driver of a bus carrying 68 passengers from Kyiv to Chisinau failed to control the vehicle on a slippery road. The bus overturned and hit a tree.

As a result of the accident, 16 people sustained injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized in Florest and Soroca hospitals. The 35-year-old driver was not intoxicated. The rest of the passengers were not seriously injured and were safely accommodated at the local police station.

The police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

A bus with 50 Ukrainians was involved in an accident in Romania: 9 citizens were injured