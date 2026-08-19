Kyiv attacked with ballistic missiles: hits and fires recorded

During the night into Thursday, August 20, Kyiv was attacked from the air by the enemy. This was reported by UNN.

Details

At 12:02 a.m., the Air Force warned of ballistic missiles traveling through the Chernihiv and Poltava regions toward Kyiv. Shortly afterward, several powerful explosions rang out in the capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko confirmed that the capital was under a ballistic missile attack and urged people to remain in shelters.

Meanwhile, OSINT channels specify that the Russians attacked Kyiv with about 20 Zircon missiles and warn of further launches.

Later, Klitschko stated that an impact had been recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi district on the territory of a non-residential development, while non-residential premises were on fire in the Darnytskyi district.

In brief

The day before, fragments of an enemy UAV fell in the courtyard of a five-story building in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district; there was no fire. Mayor Klitschko warned of additional UAVs heading toward the capital and urged people to remain in shelters.

The number of people injured in Kyiv after Russia's overnight attack has risen to three, the State Emergency Service reports