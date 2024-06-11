ukenru
Actual
Kuleba named five steps for Ukraine's recovery

Kuleba named five steps for Ukraine's recovery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22463 views

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba outlined five steps for Ukraine's recovery: providing air defense systems, attracting investment, receiving macro-financial assistance, Ukraine's membership in the EU, and using frozen Russian assets to force Russia to pay for the recovery.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba named five steps to restore Ukraine, including the provision of air defense, macro-financial assistance and Ukraine's membership in the EU. He said this during a speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 on Tuesday, the correspondent of UNN reports.

The road to recovery begins with air defense. The less they destroy, the less they will need to rebuild. Therefore, I ask you: do everything for this and do as Germany does. Provide us with all possible additional air defense systems available to you

Kuleba said.

The second step, according to him, is investment in Ukraine.

"Investments. I want to appeal to entrepreneurs: don't wait until the war is over, start working in Ukraine right now, look for projects, see what the situation is like in different cities and regions, develop business plans so that you can start investing at any time," Kuleba said.

The third step is macro – financial assistance.

"Of course, we are counting on the European Union," the minister said.

According to him, the fourth step is Ukraine's membership in the EU.

"This is a very important recovery tool," Kuleba said.

"Russian assets are frozen. Here we need a solution so that Russia is forced to pay with Real Money. These are five steps to recovery, " Kuleba concluded.

Addition

Ursula von der Leyen today, June 11, reportedthat in July 1.5 billion euros of profits from frozen Russian assets will be available for Ukraine, and another 1.9 billion euros will come this month from the Ukraine Facility fund.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomyPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
germanyGermany
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
polandPoland

