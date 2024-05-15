Kuleba discusses with Blinken acceleration of military aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held talks on military assistance and support for Ukraine during a meeting in Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

Diplomats focused the talks on Russia's attempts to expand the war and its ongoing terror against Kharkiv and the region, as well as strikes in other regions and along the front line.

We discussed a number of steps to accelerate the delivery of military aid to Ukraine's soldiers, including much-needed Patriot air defense systems. We must disrupt Russia's offensive plans ," emphasized Dmytro Kuleba.

Fedorov showed Blinken how Ukraine produces FPV drones and attack copters

Ukraine's Foreign Minister expressed special gratitude to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken for allocating $2 billion to create a defense fund that will expand arms transfers, investments in Ukraine's defense industry, and financing of arms purchases from third countries.

I appreciate and share the Secretary of State's clear message to the adversaries of the free world: never bet against the United States; never bet against Ukraine - Dmytro Kuleba emphasized.

Recall

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the U.S. and Ukraine are working productively on a security agreement between the two countries, both teams are already finalizing the text and expressed hope that the agreement will be signed in a few weeks.