Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12871 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 129608 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 131345 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 145602 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 203344 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 241584 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149314 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 370381 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182813 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149872 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Kuleba and Rwandan Minister discuss bilateral relations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102241 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with Rwandan Interior Minister Vincent Biruta to discuss key issues of Ukrainian-Rwandan relations and expressed gratitude for Rwanda's support of international law.

Kuleba and Rwandan Minister discuss bilateral relations

Dmytro Kuleba met with Rwandan Interior Minister Vincent Biruta. This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with Rwanda's Interior Minister Vincent Biruta to discuss a number of key issues in Ukrainian-Rwandan relations.

During his previous tenure as Rwandan Foreign Minister, Vincent and I took our bilateral relations to a new level. Ukraine opened its embassy in Kigali, and now our cooperation is actively developing

- said Dmytro Kuleba.

Kuleba also expressed his gratitude to Rwanda for participating in the Global Peace Summit and for its firm position in support of international law.

Kuleba met with the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia: discussed peace and bilateral relations16.06.24, 22:27 • 39860 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Rwanda
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
