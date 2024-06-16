Kuleba and Rwandan Minister discuss bilateral relations

Dmytro Kuleba met with Rwandan Interior Minister Vincent Biruta. This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with Rwanda's Interior Minister Vincent Biruta to discuss a number of key issues in Ukrainian-Rwandan relations.

During his previous tenure as Rwandan Foreign Minister, Vincent and I took our bilateral relations to a new level. Ukraine opened its embassy in Kigali, and now our cooperation is actively developing - said Dmytro Kuleba.

Kuleba also expressed his gratitude to Rwanda for participating in the Global Peace Summit and for its firm position in support of international law.

