Kuleba met with the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia: discussed peace and bilateral relations

Dmytro Kuleba met with Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba held an informative meeting with the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan. During the meeting, the parties expressed gratitude to Armenia for its participation in the Global Peace Summit.

I had a meaningful meeting with the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan. I expressed my gratitude to Armenia for its participation in the Global Peace Summit - said Dmytro Kuleba.

The parties emphasized the crucial importance of sustainable peace in Europe and the South Caucasus based on respect for the UN Charter.

They also discussed the dynamics of events in the region and the security challenges facing both countries.

Ukraine is interested in strengthening bilateral ties and mutually beneficial cooperation with Armenia - said Dmytro Kuleba.

