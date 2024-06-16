Kuleba met with the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia: discussed peace and bilateral relations
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with Armenia's Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan to thank Armenia for its participation in the Global Peace Summit and discuss the importance of peace in Europe and the South Caucasus, regional security challenges, and strengthening bilateral ties.
Dmytro Kuleba met with Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba held an informative meeting with the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan. During the meeting, the parties expressed gratitude to Armenia for its participation in the Global Peace Summit.
I had a meaningful meeting with the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan. I expressed my gratitude to Armenia for its participation in the Global Peace Summit
The parties emphasized the crucial importance of sustainable peace in Europe and the South Caucasus based on respect for the UN Charter.
They also discussed the dynamics of events in the region and the security challenges facing both countries.
Ukraine is interested in strengthening bilateral ties and mutually beneficial cooperation with Armenia
