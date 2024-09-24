Kryvyi Rih detains a group of drug dealers who were members of the “Twenty” gang

Four drug dealers who were members of an organized criminal group detained in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region A group of drug dealers who were members of the Twenty gang was detained in Kryvyi Rih. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

Under the procedural supervision of the Dnipro Regional Prosecutor's Office, the organizer and three members of the criminal group were detained and served a notice of suspicion of committing crimes in the field of drug trafficking, as well as attempting to bribe law enforcement officials to cover up their activities (Part 2 Article 307, Part 3 Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, the suspects, acting in accordance with the distributed roles, purchased large volumes of PVP and methamphetamine, which they sold in Kryvyi Rih. They stored the drugs in rented apartments and received orders by phone. The illegal activity brought the drug dealers almost UAH 1 million in profit every month, - the statement said.

In addition, the group members attempted to bribe the head of the police department and a senior investigator for a kickback of 10 percent of the profits for "covering up" their illegal activities.

The police officers immediately filed a statement about the attempted bribery with law enforcement agencies and further acted under their control.

Three members of the group were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine while handing over money to the police.

During the searches of the suspects' residences and cars, law enforcement officers seized almost 100 slip packets of drugs, mobile phones, ammunition, drafts, and cash in the amount of USD 10 thousand.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is currently being decided.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Main Department of the National Police in Dnipro region with the operational support of the Dnipro Department of the Internal Security Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

Addendum

We remind you that in 2022-2023, a criminal organization consisting of several organized groups operated in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region. They were engaged in the illegal manufacture and storage of psychotropic substances, which they sold in all regions of Ukraine. Earlier, indictments against more than 50 members of the "Twenty" group were sent to court.

