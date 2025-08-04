Kryvbas goalkeeper Omelchenko did not return to Ukraine after training camp in Slovenia

Kryvbas goalkeeper Ihor Omelchenko did not return to Ukraine after the club's summer training camp in Slovenia. The club stated that the player arbitrarily left the team's location and they expect him to return to fulfill his contractual obligations. This was stated in the club's statement, as reported by UNN.

Today, information appeared in the Ukrainian media regarding FC Kryvbas goalkeeper Ihor Omelchenko, who arbitrarily left the team's location during the training camp. FC Kryvbas informs that, indeed, footballer Ihor Omelchenko arbitrarily left the team's location during the training camp in Slovenia and did not return to Ukraine with the team. The club contacted the player, but he refuses to return to FC Kryvbas. - the club stated.

Kryvbas emphasized that the club continues to take all necessary measures to return the footballer to the team's location and communicates with the relevant authorities regarding this issue.

FC Kryvbas informed the UPL about the situation. The footballer has a valid contract with our club for another year. We urge Ihor Omelchenko to return to fulfilling his contractual obligations. - the club added.

It is worth noting that Omelchenko is not the first player who "fled" from Kryvbas. At the beginning of the year, there were rumors that Venezuelan winger Gleiker Mendoza and Brazilian Matteo Amoroso did not return to the club during the winter training camp.

In April, the then coach of Kryvbas confirmed that Mendoza was no longer a team player.

"Gleiker Mendoza? He is no longer with us. Yes, he has already left," Vernydub said then.

In July, Kryvbas announced the departure of Amoroso on loan to Zimbru from Moldova.

