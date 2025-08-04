$41.760.05
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 41990 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 77043 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 113469 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 71846 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 69587 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 72426 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 69488 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 62824 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 80957 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Publications
Exclusives
Kryvbas goalkeeper Omelchenko did not return to Ukraine after training camp in Slovenia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

FC Kryvbas goalkeeper Ihor Omelchenko arbitrarily left the team's training camp in Slovenia and did not return to Ukraine. The club urges him to return to fulfilling his contractual obligations and has informed the UPL about the situation.

Kryvbas goalkeeper Omelchenko did not return to Ukraine after training camp in Slovenia

Kryvbas goalkeeper Ihor Omelchenko did not return to Ukraine after the club's summer training camp in Slovenia. The club stated that the player arbitrarily left the team's location and they expect him to return to fulfill his contractual obligations. This was stated in the club's statement, as reported by UNN.

Today, information appeared in the Ukrainian media regarding FC Kryvbas goalkeeper Ihor Omelchenko, who arbitrarily left the team's location during the training camp. FC Kryvbas informs that, indeed, footballer Ihor Omelchenko arbitrarily left the team's location during the training camp in Slovenia and did not return to Ukraine with the team. The club contacted the player, but he refuses to return to FC Kryvbas.

- the club stated.

Kryvbas emphasized that the club continues to take all necessary measures to return the footballer to the team's location and communicates with the relevant authorities regarding this issue.

FC Kryvbas informed the UPL about the situation. The footballer has a valid contract with our club for another year. We urge Ihor Omelchenko to return to fulfilling his contractual obligations.

- the club added.

Addition

It is worth noting that Omelchenko is not the first player who "fled" from Kryvbas. At the beginning of the year, there were rumors that Venezuelan winger Gleiker Mendoza and Brazilian Matteo Amoroso did not return to the club during the winter training camp.

In April, the then coach of Kryvbas confirmed that Mendoza was no longer a team player.

"Gleiker Mendoza? He is no longer with us. Yes, he has already left," Vernydub said then.

In July, Kryvbas announced the departure of Amoroso on loan to Zimbru from Moldova.

Recall

At UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, today, August 4, a draw took place, as a result of which Kyiv's Dynamo and Donetsk's Shakhtar learned their potential opponents in the European qualification.

Zhytomyr's Polissya will play against Fiorentina if they pass Paksi. Donetsk's Shakhtar will meet the loser of the Servette – Utrecht pair if they are eliminated from the Europa League.

